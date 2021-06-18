Newton County to repair, pave 34 roads with annual GDOT grant

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County is repairing and resurfacing pavement on parts of 34 roads this summer and fall with money from local and state sources.



The county government received $1.25 million from GDOT’s annual Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG) program after providing a 30% match — about $375,000 — to receive the funds, according to information from GDOT.

The total of about $1.6 million is being used to patch and resurface about 16 miles on a list of 34 roads in the unincorporated part of Newton County.

County spokesman Bryan Fazio said work is underway to complete all the projects on the list — which range in length from 1.7 miles to 0.11 of a mile — by late November.

“The list is being worked on now and is scheduled to be completed this paving season,” Fazio said. “The season ends around Thanksgiving, depending on the weather.”

Paving work was recently completed on Johnson Road between Duncan and Hightower roads; Northwood Oak Court; and in three cul-de-sacs in Dove Landing subdivision, County Manager Lloyd Kerr said.

According to the county government, its 2021 paving list also includes:

• Rocky Plains Road from State Route 162 to Lummous Road, 1.7 miles, patch and resurface.

• Shenendoah Drive, cul-de-sac, 0.7 of a mile, patch and resurface.

• Wehunt Road from Covered Bridge Road to dirt road section, 0.49 of a mile, patch and resurface.

• Pickens Road South from Rocky Plains Road to end of cul-de-sac, 0.48, patch and resurface.

• Cobb Road from Dixie Road to its end, 0.26, patch and resurface.

• Ashford Cove from State Route 142 to end of cul-de-sac, 0.27, patch and resurface.

• Little Mill Road from Covered Bridge Road to Wehunt Road, 0.35, patch and resurface.

• Sears Road from McGiboney Road to Galloway, 0.47, patch and resurface.

• McGiboney Place from McGiboney Road to end of cul-de-sac, 0.68, patch and resurface.

• Beaver Dam Court from Upper River Road to end of cul-de-sac, 0.18, patch and resurface.

• Windward Drive from State Route 162 to end of cul-de-sac, 0.35, patch and resurface.

• Slades Mill Lane from Brown Bridge Road to end of cul-de-sac, 0.18, patch and resurface.

• Almon Church Road from railroad to J.T. Wallace Road, 1.32, patch and resurface.

• Mountain Trace from Griffin Mountain Road to end of cul-de-sac, 0.11, patch and resurface.

• Bald Rock Road from Mt. Zion Road to Rockdale County line, 1.0 mile, patch and resurface.

• Fieldcrest Drive from I-20 Access Road to Geanette Road, 0.26, patch and resurface.

• Edgefield Lane from Fieldcrest Drive to end of cul-de-sac, 0.10, patch and resurface.

• South Dina Circle from North Dina Circle to Covington city limits, 0.22, patch and resurface.

• Morningside Drive from Lower River Road to State Route 162 South, 0.76, patch and resurface.

THE SPRINGS OF ELLINGTON:

• Hazelhurst Drive from Desota Drive to end of cul-de-sac, 0.41, patch and resurface.

• Lantana Lane from Hazelhurst Drive to Middleton Drive, 0.13, patch and resurface.

• Desota Drive from Middleton Drive to Jericho Drive, 0.18, patch and resurface.

• Champions Chase from Hazelhurst Drive to Middleton Drive, 0.06, patch and resurface.

• Grayson Lane from Jericho Drive to Desota Drive, 0.11, patch and resurface.

AVONLEA SUBDIVISION

• Queensland Lane from Kirkland Road to Green Gables, 0.61, patch and resurface.

• Avonlea Drive from Kirkland Road to Green Gables, 0.63, patch and resurface.

• Montgomery Court from Avonlea Drive to end of cul-de-sac, 0.13, patch and resurface.

• Green Gables from Queensland Lane to Avonlea Drive, 0.16, patch and resurface.

SOUTH LINKS SUBDIVISION:

• South Links Drive Eagle Drive Fairway Trail 0.41, patch and resurface.

The annual LMIG allocation from GDOT is based on a formula comparing the total centerline road miles for each local road system and the total population of each county or city with the total statewide centerline road miles and total statewide population.

Newton County has 768 miles of roads and a population of about 92,000 in the unincorporated area.

The county also uses money from the county budget’s General Fund and collections of the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) for paving, Fazio said.