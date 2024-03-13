Newton County presidential preference primary race sees no surprises





NEWTON COUNTY – Citizens of Newton County handily voted for former President of the United States, Donald Trump, and current President of the United States, Joe Biden, to win the Republican and Democratic primary races on Tuesday.

The presidential preference primary took place on March 12 and saw an 11.71 percent voter turnout. This equated to 9,090 out of 77,597 registered voters.

On the Republican side, Trump registered 4,770 votes, with Nikki Haley being the next closest with 382.

The full unofficial results for the Republican primary:

Donald J. Trump: 4,770

Nikki Haley: 382

Ron DeSantis: 52

Chris Christie: 17

Vivek Ramaswamy: 11

Tim Scott: 9

Ryan L. Binkley: 3

Asa Hutchinson: 2

Perry Johnson: 2

David Stuckenberg: 1

Doug Burgum: 0

On the Democratic side, Biden registered 3,681 votes.

The full unofficial results for the Democratic primary:

Joe Biden: 3,681

Marianne Wilson: 83

Dean Phillips: 55

With both Trump and Biden winning their respective primary elections, the two both gained enough delegates to represent the Republican and Democratic parties in the presidential election on Nov. 5.



