Newton County offices closed Friday, landfill and convenience centers open

The Newton County Landfill and convenience centers, along with public safety, will be the only county government entities operating Friday, July 3, officials announced today.

Newton County government offices will be closed Friday, July 3, in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.

The landfill and trash collection convenience centers will be open Friday, July 3, and closed on Saturday, July 4.

The change in dates will allow the public and businesses to utilize these services Friday rather than an anticipated slow day on July 4, a news release stated.

The landfill will reopen Monday, July 6, and the county’s six convenience centers will reopen as scheduled on Tuesday, July 7, the release stated.

For more information, visit www.ncboc.com.



