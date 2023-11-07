Newton County man arrested in Oklahoma on sexual exploitation charges

NEWTON COUNTY – Authorities have arrested 18 year old Marquavius Curtis of Newton County on two counts of sexual exploitation of children.

A press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) stated that Curtis was arrested on Nov. 3 by the United States Army Criminal Investigative Division at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.

Per the release, the GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) unit began an investigation into Curtis’ online activity after receiving a tip that Curtis was allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography.

The investigation led to a search of Curtis’ home on Nov. 2, where they then arrested him the following day in Oklahoma.

The GBI CEACC Unit was assisted by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) in obtaining warrants for Curtis’ arrest.

Curtis is being held at an Army detention facility at Fort Sill in Oklahoma pending extradition to Georgia.

contacted Garrison Public Affairs where a spokesperson stated that there were no records of Curtis being listed as an active military member. It is otherwise not clear why he was at the military base.