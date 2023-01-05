Newton County enhances 195 street signs in 2022

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County’s Department of Public Works finished an ambitious sign replacement project enhancing approximately 200 road signs in 2022.



The last five street signs in the project were placed on Almon Road in December; bringing the total of 195 signs replaced since May of 2022.

Replaced signs include, speed limit, curve left and right, crossroad, deer warning, school zone and more on extensively traveled County-owned roads.

Motorists driving on Almon Road, Henderson Mill Road, Gum Creek Road, Kirkland Road, Fairview Road and County Road 213 will see the refreshed markers during their commute.

“This was a priority project of mine to not only beautify our county roads, but to keep our roadways safe with improved sign visibility,” Interim County Manager Jarvis Sims said in a news release.

“I commend our Public Works Department for putting in the hard work to replace the 195 signs throughout the County. This project continues to move Newton County forward for our residents, visitors and all those who love this great community.”

The signs included:

Almon Road

Sign, Quantity

Reduced Speed Ahead 2

Stop Ahead (W3-1) 1

Weight Limit (R12-5) 2

Total 5

Henderson Mill Road



Sign, Quantity

Speed Limit 55 (R2-1) 5

Curve Left (Wl-2L) 1

Curve Right (Wl-2R) 2



Bridge Marker Left (OM3-L) 5

Bridge Marker Right (OM3-R) 5

Blind Drive (W425) 2

Crossroad Right (W2-2) 3

Deer (Wll-3) 1

Weight Limit (R12-S) 5

Total 29

Gum Creek Road



Sign, Quantity

Speed Limit 45 (R2-1) 2

Speed Limit 55 (R2-1) 6

Curve Left (Wl-2L) 4

Curve Right (Wl-2R) 5

Farm Equipment (Wll-5) 2

Suggested Speed 45 (W13-1P) 7

Bridge Marker Left (OM3-L) 4

Bridge Marker Right (OM3-R) 4

Stop Ahead (W3-1) 5

Right Turn (Wl-lR) 1

Blind Drive (W425) 1

Total 41

Kirkland Road



Sign, Quantity

Speed Limit 45 (R2-1) 5

Curve left (Wl-2L) 1

Curve Right (Wl-2R) 3

Suggested Speed 35 (W13-1P) 2

Bridge Marker left (OM3-L) 1

Bridge Marker Right (OM3-R) 1

Stop Ahead (W3-1) 2

Blind Drive (W425) 2

4-way Intersection (W2-1) 2

No Parking (R7-1) 3

Reduced Speed Ahead 2

End School Zone (S5-2) 2

School Bus Stop Ahead (S3-1) 3

School Crossing (Sl-1) 1

Signal Ahead (W3-3) 1

Total 31

Almon Road



Sign, Quantity

Speed Limit 35 (R2-1) 5

Curve Left (WI-2L) 1

Chevron Signs 8

Blind Drive (W425) 1

No Parking 2

Total 17

Fairview Road



Sign, Quantity

Speed Limit 45 (R2-1) 3

Curve Left (W1-2L) 1

Curve Right (W1-2R) 2

Crossroad Left (W2-2) 3

Crossroad Right (W2-2) 2

Slow Children Playing (W422) 1

Blind Drive (W425) 1

End School Zone 2

Chevron signs 4

Reduced Speed Ahead 2

Total 21

Fairview Road



Sign, Quantity

Speed Limit 55 (R2-1) 8

Speed Limit 35 (R2-1) 1

Curve Left (Wl-2L) 5

Curve Right (Wl-2R) 3

Suggested Speed 45 (W13-1P) 6

Bridge Marker Left (OM3-L) 6

Bridge Marker Right (OM3-R) 6

Stop Ahead (W3-1) 5

Blind Drive (W425) 2

Crossroad Right (W2-2) 1

Horse Riders Ahead (Wll-7) 2

4-Way Intersection (W2-1) 5

Slow Children Playing {W422) 1

Total 51



