Newton County Emergency Management director Jody Nolan dies

COVINGTON, Ga. — Funeral services were set for Thursday, March 30, for Newton County Emergency Management Agency Director Jody Nolan.

Nolan, 56, who died Monday, March 27, "was a well loved and much respected member of our community and our staff at Newton County," according to the county government's Facebook page.

"Jody will be missed but his impact on Newton County will not be forgotten. His loss will leave a void in our OneNewton family."

Nolan was a native and lifelong resident of Covington and a 1984 graduate of Newton County Comprehensive High School, according to an obituary from J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, which is handling the arrangements.

He worked at Snapping Shoals EMC while also serving as a volunteer firefighter, for which he served from 1985 until 2000 when he became a fulltime firefighter for Newton County. During his career as a firefighter, he was also a EMT and worked for Newton County EMS.

Nolan later was hired as the assistant EMA Director and Risk Management coordinator before being promoted to the EMA Director.

He also worked for Atlanta Pyrotechnics and traveled around the southeast U.S. and South America putting on fireworks shows, according to the obituary.

Nolan also spent many years volunteering at the FFA camp in south Newton County.

Nolan is survived by his wife Tammy Nolan; his children, Josh Nolan and Kirstie Nolan; grandchildren Rhealynn and Iris; mother, Joyce Nolan; and sister, Kim Blankenship.



He was preceded in death by his father, Richard G. Nolan.



Funeral services are set for Thursday, March 30, at 2 p.m. at the Leadership Center at the FFA Camp, 770 FFA Camp Road, Covington with Pastor Jason Johnson officiating. A private family interment will follow.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. at J.C Harwell and Son Funeral Home, 2157 East Street SE, Covington.



