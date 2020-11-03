Newton County Democrats to hold 'victory party' at Legion Field

COVINGTON, Ga. — Democrats of Newton County will gather at Legion Field in Covington on Tuesday night for a "victory party" as Election Day results are tallied.

From 7-10 p.m., there will be food trucks and live entertainment while election results are announced.

Newton County Democratic Committee Chairman D. Ryan Barnett, Sr., said several of the party's Newton County candidates were slated to speak throughout the evening, including Board of Commissioners Chairman Marcello Banes, Sheriff Ezell Brown, tax commissioner candidate Marcus Jordan, district attorney candidate Destiny Bryant, Newton County commissioner candidate Catalata Hardeman, District 2 Board of Education member Eddie Johnson and House of Representatives candidate Ebony Carter.



Legion Field is located at 3173 Mill St. NE in Covington.