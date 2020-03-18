Newton County closes offices March 20, continues limited services

NEWTON COUNTY, GA - To maintain the safety of the public and staff and acting in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Newton County is closing all non-essential government offices beginning 8 a.m. Friday March 20.

The Newton County Administration Building, Historic Courthouse, Animal Services and Turner Lake Complex will all be closed. Fire Services and the Newton County Landfill and Convenience Centers will be open. The Judicial Center will be open to handle essential matters.

During the closure, Newton County departments will remain staffed in limited capacity in order to serve the public remotely and continue to deliver essential services.

The closure is in effect until at least April 13, 2020.

During this time period Newton County will continue to provide emergency services, concentrate on emergency repairs through public works, serve priority court cases, tend to emergency Animal Services issues and continue receiving absentee ballots. The County will not accept new applications for permitting of new development of construction but will continue to facilitate building inspections, credit card payments for re-inspection fees, providing Certificates of Occupancy, answering any questions, etc. The Newton County landfill and Convenience Centers will remain open as scheduled.

Please visit ncboc.com and Newton County’s Social Media platforms, including Facebook.com/NewtonCountyGa for updates and available online and telecommunication services.

“Limiting risk of exposure and following the recommendations of the President, CDC and Governor is the best course of action at this time,” County Manager Lloyd Kerr said. “We take our service to the public very seriously and have implemented these changes after much discussion and preparation. We will continue to operate for the tax payers of Newton County as best we can with limited staff via our remote tools.

“This is the best way to remain serving the public with essential services while preserving the health of our staff and those who would visit our offices.”