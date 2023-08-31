Newton County Chamber of Commerce restarts Small Business Resiliency Fund to assist businesses affected by Aug. 25 fire

COVINGTON, Ga. – On the evening of Aug. 25, a fire broke out in the Covington Square area that, as a result, has left a lot of businesses devastated.

To help those businesses in their recovery, the Newton County Chamber of Commerce has restarted the Small Business Resiliency Fund (SBRF). The SBRF was used during the COVID-19 pandemic and its purpose is for small business grants to “help these businesses get back on their feet.”

Debbie Harper, the Chamber's president, said the amount of support has been great.

"On behalf of the Chamber and our board of directors, our thoughts and prayers are with the businesses that suffered loss in the fire the evening of Aug. 25," Harper said. "We have had an overwhelming number of individuals, groups and business and industries reach out wanting to help those affected."

In total, 18 businesses were affected. Based on a City of Covington Facebook post, these are all the affected businesses:

The Dude Store and Barber Shop

New Shoez

Shelvie Jean and Boutique

Precision Locksmith

BeeFresh

Shear Bliss Hair & Beauty Salon

Covington Dance and More

Plain Nuts Catering & Deli

Southern Heartland Art Gallery

The Town House Cafe

Life in the City

Trendsetters Hair Studio

CK’s Kids Place

Covington Flower Shop

Square Fit

The Shepherd's Tent

Designs by DruPel

Faith in Jesus Ministries

Donations can be sent to the Chamber at 2100 Washington Street in Covington and designated for the Small Business Resiliency Fund.

The QR Code included on this page will direct people to the place to donate as well.





Harper stated the importance of helping these businesses in their recovery.

"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and community," Harper said. "We will help them recover and come back stronger."