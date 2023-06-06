Newton County begins Senior Home Repair funding program

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Newton County Seniors can apply for a grant to assist with home repairs through the County’s Low Income Senior Home Repair Program beginning Thursday, June 1.

Newton County residents 55 and over can apply for up to $15,000 for home repairs online at https://www.co.newton.ga.us/ARPASeniorGrant or in person at the Newton County Administration Building, 1113 Usher Street, Covington, beginning June 1. Application locations at the Porter Memorial Library, 6191, Hwy 212, Covington and the Frank B. Turner Library (formerly the Covington Library), 7116 Floyd Street NE, Covington, will open starting June 12.

The program is part of funding the County received through the American Rescue Plan Act. Only Newton County residents 55 and older who own their home and have an income of no greater than 80 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI) are eligible. The funds can be used for one or multiple repair projects. All projects must have two quotes from a licensed contractor. The program focuses on critical repairs, including maintenance of HVAC, plumbing and electrical systems. Other services could include roof repairs, installation of wheelchair ramps, replacement of windows for energy efficiency and other necessary measures to ensure the home is safe and habitable.

Newton County’s Low Income Senior Home Repair Program will run through the end of June.

For more information on the Low Income Senior Home Repair Program please call 678-625-1693 For additional information on Newton County’s ARPA programming please visit https://www.co.newton.ga.us/615/American-Rescue-Plan-Act-ARPA.