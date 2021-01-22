Newton commissioner hosting congressman, sheriff at town hall meetings

COVINGTON, Ga. — District 3 Newton County Commissioner Alana Sanders will host town hall meetings online Saturday, Jan. 23, and Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Sanders will join Rockdale County Post 1 Commissioner Sherri L. Washington for a virtual town hall Saturday, Jan. 23, at 10 a.m. with small business owners to discuss the new federal COVID-19 Emergency Relief Package recently passed by Congress.

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, R-Lithonia, and representatives of the Small Business Administration will discuss funding available through the new COVID-19 Emergency Relief Package and how to apply for assistance.

The town hall will be held via Zoom on Saturday, Jan. 23, at 10 a.m., and broadcast live on the Official Rockdale County Facebook Page at facebook.com/rockdalegov.

On Tuesday, Sanders will host an event titled “A Talk with the Sheriff,” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Westside Precinct.

Due to COVID, only 20 residents can attend in-person, Sanders said.

Brown will be answering any questions you may have pertaining to law enforcement in the district. Those with specific questions can submit them to FriendsOfAlanaSanders@gmail.com.

