Newton commissioner 'bullied' before being told to halt workouts

COVINGTON, Ga. — A county commissioner said she is speaking publicly against what she said is the latest incident in being "bullied" and "harassed" by Chairman Marcello Banes and others since she began her term in January.

District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders said it was Banes' "plan" to divert attention from other issues and "make up something about me" after he sent her an email telling her to "cease and desist" from hosting fitness classes for residents of her district outside the Newton County Sheriff's Office's Westside Precinct on Salem Road

"This is a sad day when the government does not want you to do public service," she wrote on her Facebook page.

"Instead of having the conversation and asking questions, I was served a Cease and Desist (email) from Chairman Marcello Banes after he tried to lure me into his office without wanting to tell me what the conversation was about," Sanders said.

She said the chairman has left her name off Board of Commissioners letterhead and discouraged her appointment as vice chairman at her first meeting in January.

Sanders also referenced recent questions about Banes' spending on purchasing cards raised in a series of recent Covington News stories.

"It was his plan to get the press off of him and the P-card and make up something about me," Sanders said.

"I find it a situation to where people, when they see me doing things for the public and they feel that it makes them look bad when they're in a situation, currently at this particular time — that they are not in a good spot (and) they want to bring everybody with them," she said in a video.

In the video posted on her Facebook page, Sanders shared a recording of a phoned request from Banes to attend a meeting at his office.

"Because I could not make the last-minute meeting, an hour later he sent me a Cease and Desist to my email," she said.

She said Banes, the Board of Commissioners and county attorney Megan Martin have "been aware of this event for almost three months" but never questioned her about it until she said a constituent videotaped a recent exercise class in front of county offices in a Kroger shopping center on Salem Road.

"They reported her and I had to walk over and ask her to stop," Sanders said.

"There have already been eight workouts. Every detail of these workouts was mentioned publicly. I’m very transparent," Sanders said.

She said in a letter to Martin that she asks attendees to sign a waiver that "covers it all" and guard against liability claims.

"I mentioned the waiver numerous times. Did you ask to view it when mentioned at the BOC meetings? You are our county attorney," Sanders wrote.

"The waiver was also requested when discussed hosting this event and seeking permission from all parties involved. Did you ever ask? No, no one did which has been the standard behavior of this board towards me.

"You sat next to me for three and a half months and said nothing as our county attorney when this was stated; as well as seeing it online as a follower of my pages," Sanders said.

She said she is asking Martin for documents stating a commissioner "cannot host events," "cannot have an event in the county where they reside/represent," must seek "permission to utilize the county name where they represent," and other questions.

"All the information for the fitness event was mentioned in every BOC meeting since May, why has there not been a discussion or any complaints mentioned since the one complaint?"

In a letter an anonymous source sent to The Covington News. Banes wrote to Sanders she was opening the county to possible liability issues and possibly violating the county's Ethics Ordinance:

"The county neither sanctions nor supports this series of physical fitness classes that you are promoting as a “Newton County Workout Series.” You are hereby ordered to cease and desist providing a workout series that is promoted as a “Newton County Workout Series” and promoting such in your role as a commissioner.

"...I applaud your efforts in reaching out to the community. However, your events must be modified to adhere to standards that minimizes county liability.

"If the activity continues without modifications, the county will have no choice but to take some legal measure that may include seeking a temporary restraining order against you and any accomplices in this matter. If the county must resort to this course of action, the county will also seek monetary damages to be proven at trial. It is my desire that this recourse will not be necessary."

The letter stated it came to Banes' attention "through multiple citizen complaints that you are using your official Facebook page (“Commissioner Alana Sanders”), website (www.commissionersanders.com) and official government status as a commissioner to advertise “free” exercise classes; however, patrons are encouraged to give a 'love donation' to the instructors."

"The fliers and posts used to encourage attendance at these events give the distinct impression that this workout series is sponsored by Newton County. For example, a Facebook post dated July 10, 2021, on your “official” Facebook page refers to the workout series as: 'Newton Community Workout Series hosted by Commissioner Alana Sanders.'

"I have been advised that the most troubling issue is your post from June 26, 2021. In the post you clearly indicate you will be teaching a kickboxing class. You failed to exclude the solicitation of a 'love donation' on the advertisement in which you were the featured instructor.

"Seeking compensation for events associated with the 'Newton Community Workout Series' presents a conflict of interest if you are advertising events as county events and then accept remuneration for your fitness instruction. Your actions may be subject to review as explained in the county’s Ethics Ordinance.

"Additionally, other events connected with the 'Newton Community Workout Series' have been taught by outside fitness instructors. For example, Zumba classes are offered by Michelle Fun Fitness and cycling classes are instructed by Nessa Cycles. Likewise, dance classes are offered by Island Spice with Marquita and trampoline fitness classes offered by Body Jump Fitness.

"As you may know, Newton County has a Recreation Department that provides fitness instruction to adult county residents. All recreation and fitness classes advertised by county officials should be county-sponsored events planned and managed by the Recreation Department. Doing otherwise deprives the county with the ability to implement risk management policies and procedures for the event.

"Your fliers and posts indicate that a waiver must be signed; however, no such waiver was provided to the county attorney for review. A citizen sent in pictures of a recent event where the temperatures were abnormally high. An injury or worse can occur when participants are in dangerous heat."

The letter stated Sanders would not receive another warning and also required her to confirm in writing that she would stop the fitness class by Aug. 20.