Newton board votes to offer $150K contract to selected interim manager

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton commissioners voted Tuesday night to offer a former Augusta administrator a contract to work as interim county manager with most of the same terms the previous manager worked under but at a higher pay rate.



The Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 to offer a one-year contract to Jarvis R. Sims at a base salary of $150,000 — $15,000 more than former county manager Lloyd Kerr received.

If he accepts, Sims would begin the job Monday, March 7, and his contract would end March 6, 2023, said county Human Resources director Amanda Shoemaker.

The county also would pay for insurance and benefits, including professional dues and for attendance at any training sessions offered to government administrators, Shoemaker said.

Sims would be entitled to 75% of his annual salary plus continued payment for insurance benefits if he is involuntarily terminated despite being willing to perform the contract duties — the same terms Kerr worked under and that some commissioners had issues with.

He also would receive performance appraisals when commissioners choose to conduct them, and be entitled to any cost of living allowances (COLAs) given to other county employees, she said.

District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders asked when a request for applications for the permanent county manager position would be posted. Shoemaker said it would be done at an unspecified time after the interim position was filled.

Sanders also asked why a pay rate higher than Kerr’s was in the offer.

“Shouldn’t it be increased it once we get a county manager and not increase it for a temporary, or possible temporary (manager)?,” she asked.

District 2 Commissioner Demond Mason also asked the amount of Sims’ original salary request.

Shoemaker replied that Sims asked for a salary around $140,000 after the Board interviewed him Feb. 8. He later upped his request above $150,000 “but we settled on 150,” Shoemaker said.

She said Sims also is being offered a different level of benefits than other county employees. Local governments in Georgia typically will offer top administrators working under contracts unique benefit packages, Shoemaker said.

Sanders said she had a problem with payment of nine months’ worth of benefits if Sims was involuntarily terminated — which she said she opposed in Kerr’s contract.

She sought to delay action on the contract offer by making a motion to table it until some of her concerns could be addressed.

“There is a lot in this contract that needs to be discussed,” she said.

However, commissioners voted 3-2 against Sanders’ request.

The Board then voted 3-2 to offer the contract as Shoemaker explained it with commissioners Stan Edwards, Demond Mason and Ronnie Cowan voting for it and Sanders and Commissioner J.C. Henderson voting against it.

Covington resident Susan Jackson, a frequent speaker before the Board, said she believed it made a "horrible decision" to choose Sims over Babers.

"I pray that he succeeds and that he's capable," Jackson said.

The county manager is responsible for submitting the annual budget to the Board and overseeing day-to-day operations of the parts of county government not supervised by constitutional officers — the sheriff, probate judge, tax commissioner and Superior Court clerk.

Board members voted 4-0 with one abstention Feb. 21 to offer a contract to Sims for the interim position over another finalist, Washington, D.C., deputy mayor Lucinda Babers.

Sanders said she abstained because she objected to the hiring process which only allowed commissioners to interview the two finalists.

Sims earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Georgia State University, a master's degree in business administration from Mercer University and an online certification in government digital transformation from Harvard University.

He formerly was a finalist for county manager of Spalding County and city manager of Forest Park in Clayton County, both in 2021.

Sims worked as manager of capital projects and the public safety administrator for the city of East Point before former Augusta administrator Janice Jackson hired him as deputy city administrator in August 2018.

He stepped in as interim administrator when Jackson resigned eight months later and served a year and a half in the position.

Augusta city commissioners later hired Odie Donald as administrator in April 2021 and Sims left the city government after Donald said he wanted to hire his own deputies.