Newton County board of commissioners selects Brown Bridge site for Westside youth facility

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County commissioners chose a long-debated location for the Westside Youth Facility Tuesday night over the objections of two commissioners who claimed both retaliation for unilaterally seeking a grant for the project and alleged racism on the government's part.

Commissioners voted 3-2 with District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders and District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson voting against the plan.

The four-acre site is owned by John Addison Jr. at 11869 Brown Bridge Road. It is adjacent to the Trelawney subdivision and backs up to a separate 11-acre tract the county government has owned since 2015.

The Addison property will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club and given to the county for the youth facility at no charge. However, the deal stipulates a 113-year-old house on the property must be retained and included in the Westside Youth Facility building plan, according to a report in The Newton Citizen.

It is the same property commissioners had considered accepting as a donation for use as a park in October 2021, according to a previous report in The Covington News.

Henderson said he believed the county was forcing the facility on the area's majority Black residents in a way that was similar to how majority white governments forced such projects on Black neighborhoods in the past in the U.S.

Sanders said she opposed it because residents told her in a meeting earlier this month they did not want it on the site.

The commissioner has lobbied for the facility for months and wanted it built on a separate 60-acre tract near Fairview Road in her district.

However, county officials said the sellers of the Fairview property wanted more than the appraised value of $2.3 million, according to the newspaper.

Sanders accused the other commissioners of making her the victim of political payback for pursuing a $4 million federal grant for the Youth Facility separately from the county government.



