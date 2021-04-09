Newton board to host series of workshops for 2022 budget

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton County Board of Commissioners will host a series of workshops Tuesday through Thursday of next week as board members begin work on the Fiscal Year 2022 budget.

During the workshop, the Board of Commissioners (BOC) will hear budget information from elected county officials and department heads and hear requests from outside agencies for county appropriations for the upcoming 2022 budget year which begins July 1.

The schedule is:

• Tuesday, April 13, 9 am - 5 pm, County departments, including Finance, Elections, Information Systems, GIS, Human Resources, Facilities Management, Animal Services, EMA, Public Works, Fleet Maintenance, Recreation, Extension Service, Development Services, and Fire Services, as well as E-911 and the Water Department.

• Wednesday, April 14, 9 am – 5 pm, Constitutional officers and other elected officials, including Sheriff's Office, Clerk of Courts, Tax Commissioner, Probate Court, Superior Court, District Attorney and Coroner.

• Thursday, April 15, 9 am – 12:15 pm, Appropriation requests from DFACS, Health Department, Library, View Point Health, Economic Development, CASA and others.

• Thursday, April 15, 6 pm – 7 pm, Citizen Budget Workshop.

All meetings will be in the Commissioners Boardroom on the second floor of the Historic Courthouse, 1124 Clark St., Covington.

In addition, the Board of Commissioners will meet for a retreat Friday, April 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 6185 Turner Lake Road.

The topic will be Roles, Responsibilities and Governance presented by County Attorney Megan Martin.

For more information, visit https://www.co.newton.ga.us.