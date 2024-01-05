New Year's crash leaves one dead, multiple injured

NEWTON COUNTY – A head-on collision in the early hours of New Year’s day has left one man dead and several others injured.

According to a crash report, a 2015 Black BMW traveling South on Hwy. 212 veered over the center lane and struck a 2011 Dodge RAM traveling North head on.

Following the collision, the RAM continued northbound leaving the roadway and coming to an “uncontrollable rest” 70.7 feet away from the impact zone. The BMW swerved between the southbound and northbound lanes before leaving the roadway before coming to an “uncontrollable rest against a fence facing eastbound.”

A photo submitted to The Covington News shows first responders responding to the crash, as well as a significant amount of debris from the vehicles.

The driver of the BMW, Carlous A. Dinnall of McDonough, was entrapped in the vehicle and died at the scene. He was 51.

The crash report stated that Dinnall was not wearing a seatbelt and that “a clear sandwich bag containing leafy green material” was located in the armrest. The substance was turned over to the Crime Scene Unit.

The driver of the RAM, Sean M. Nunn of Covington, was airlifted to Grady Hospital in Atlanta. Passengers Teila Thomas and three children in the car were also transported to the hospital.

This is an ongoing story and more updates will be made available when The News has them.



