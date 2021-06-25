New north Newton fire station officially open

Newton County cut the ribbon on the new Fire Station 8 today,

The station on Gum Creek Road in north Oxford was built with proceeds from the 2011 SPLOST approved by Newton County voters.

The 11,000-square-foot structure cost $2.7 million.

Fire Chief Mike Conner said homes in the area formerly given an ISO rating of 10 could see the rating drop to 4 and lead to lower insurance costs.

Newton County Fire Service formerly responded to the north Oxford area from Station 9 on Mt. Zion Road, which is about five miles from the new station site, and Station 1 in Covington, officials said.