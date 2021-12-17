New Hwy. 81 bridge connecting Newton, Henry opens at midday Friday

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Georgia Hwy. 81 bridge over the South River will open to traffic Friday, Dec. 17, at noon, a GDOT spokesman said.

"Special thanks to Wright Brothers (Construction Co.) and all involved for achieving substantial completion ahead of schedule," said spokesman Kyle Collins.

However, Collins asked that motorists "not attempt to drive over the bridge until noon Friday."

The project began in fall 2020 to replace the former bridge, which was built in 1948. Vehicles had been detoured for 34 miles on roads around the site since then.

The total length of the project is approximately 0.42 miles.