NCSS fleet technician wins regional skills competition

COVINGTON, Ga. — Josh Secrest, a Newton County School System transportation fleet technician, was recently honored for his first-place finish at the Regional Technician Skills Competition at Griffin RESA.

Secrest went up against bus technicians from Butts, Fayette, Henry, Lamar, Pike, Spalding and Upson school districts in the competition. NCSS Transportation Director Chad McCaskill stated that technicians in the competition were given a 50-question multiple choice test, as well as a bus parts assessment test.

“The entire Transportation Department is very proud of Josh and his outstanding accomplishment,” McCaskill stated in a press release. “He represented our school system extremely well and his success is indicative of the many outstanding employees we have in our Transportation Department.”

Thanks to his first-place finish, Secrest qualified to compete at the State competition.