NCSS earns district-wide No Place for Hate designation for second consecutive year

For the second consecutive year, the Newton County School System has earned the designation as a “No Place For Hate” system by the Anti-Defamation League as each school in the district participates in the program.

No Place for Hate is an initiative of the Anti-Defamation League offered free to schools. The initiative is designed to rally the entire school around the goal of creating a welcoming community committed to stopping all forms of bias and bullying. Upon completion of the required program components, schools receive a No Place for Hate banner that can be proudly displayed in the school.

“As part of our school system’s strategic plan, all principals are charged with implementing the No Place For Hate initiative in their respective schools,” explained Amie Cumming, NCSS Director of Student and Family Support. “The No Place For Hate initiative is designed to build inclusive communities within our schools.”

According to Cumming, the Anti-Defamation League is a great resource for setting expectations for behavior to help foster a culture of respect, free of bias and bullying. In order to be considered for No Place For Hate recognition, each school must design and implement three activities centered around inclusivity that involves every student.

“Our schools create remarkable, original activities that help create a school climate which is safe and welcoming for every student,” said Cumming. “Last year, we were delighted to be only one of two districts in the Southeast to earn the distinction. Our district earned quite a bit of attention and many districts reached out for assistance with implementation plans. This year, we may have other districts join us on the list, but that will be just fine! It’s all about creating a better, safer world for our students. We are proud to lead the way!”

“I am so proud of our school leaders, teachers, counselors, staff, and students,” said Samantha Fuhrey, superintendent of Newton County Schools. “It is exciting that our schools are designated No Place for Hate Schools, and I am elated that the Newton County School System has been named a No Place for Hate district. We are dedicated to creating school environments that embrace and celebrate differences. Our goal has been to ensure 100 percent of our schools are No Place for Hate schools, and we have achieved our goal two years in a row!”

She added, “That’s what I love about this model; the designation is not just a one-time achievement. Each year, to maintain the title, schools must continue to provide students with engaging experiences that foster a sense of belonging. Congratulations to our school teams on a job well done!”