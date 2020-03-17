NCSS Announces Free Meal Program for Students

Effective Monday, March 16, 2020, the Newton County School System (NCSS), including all schools and administrative offices, will be closed until further notice to reduce the risk of exposure to the COVID-19 virus. During this time, the NCSS School Nutrition Program will provide an opportunity for families to drive through and pick up FREE breakfast and lunch meals for all students, at five school sites throughout the district Monday through Friday, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm.





Service Starting Tuesday, March 17:

SCHOOL

ADDRESS

Alcovy High

14567 Highway 36, Covington, GA 30014

Newton High

1 Ram Way, Covington, GA 30014

Veterans Memorial Middle

13357 Brown Bridge Road, Covington, GA 30016

West Newton Elementary

13387 Brown Bridge Road, Covington, GA 30016

Middle Ridge Elementary

11649 Covington Bypass Road, Covington, GA 30014





NCSS is Partnering with Action Ministries for delivery at the following sites:

Service Starting Wednesday, March 18

Location

Address

Eagle Point Community

12145 Highway 36, Covington, GA 30014

Covington Housing Authority

5160 Alcovy Road, Covington, GA 30014

Nelson Heights Community Center

7200 Lassiter St. SW, Covington, GA 30014

Service Starting Monday, March 23

Location

Address

City of Porterdale

Intersection of Main Street (Hwy. 81) & Hemlock Street



This program and these meals are for students only. Families can pick up meals for all children under the age of 18, or under the age of 21 for students with special needs. Children must be present for meals to be provided.



This program will be solely for the pick-up of meals, as meals cannot be consumed on site. If your student currently receives a documented Special Diet Meal Accommodation through the School Nutrition Program, please let us know by contacting us at 770-788-3120.