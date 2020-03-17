By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
NCSS Announces Free Meal Program for Students
Staff Report
Updated: March 17, 2020, 4:41 p.m.

Effective Monday, March 16, 2020, the Newton County School System (NCSS), including all schools and administrative offices, will be closed until further notice to reduce the risk of exposure to the COVID-19 virus. During this time, the NCSS School Nutrition Program will provide an opportunity for families to drive through and pick up FREE breakfast and lunch meals for all students, at five school sites throughout the district Monday through Friday, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm.


Service Starting Tuesday, March 17:

Alcovy High

 

14567 Highway 36, Covington, GA 30014 

Newton High

 

1 Ram Way, Covington, GA 30014 

Veterans Memorial Middle

 

13357 Brown Bridge Road, Covington, GA 30016 

West Newton Elementary

 

13387 Brown Bridge Road, Covington, GA 30016 

Middle Ridge Elementary

 

11649 Covington Bypass Road, Covington, GA 30014 



NCSS is Partnering with Action Ministries for delivery at the following sites:

Service Starting Wednesday, March 18

 Eagle Point Community

 

12145 Highway 36, Covington, GA 30014 

Covington  Housing Authority

 

5160 Alcovy Road, Covington, GA 30014 

 Nelson Heights Community Center

 

7200 Lassiter St. SW, Covington, GA 30014 

 

Service Starting Monday, March 23

 City of Porterdale

 

Intersection of Main Street (Hwy. 81) & Hemlock Street 


 This program and these meals are for students only. Families can pick up meals for all children under the age of 18, or under the age of 21 for students with special needs. Children must be present for meals to be provided.

This program will be solely for the pick-up of meals, as meals cannot be consumed on site. If your student currently receives a documented Special Diet Meal Accommodation through the School Nutrition Program, please let us know by contacting us at 770-788-3120.

 