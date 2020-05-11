NCSS adds additional food distribution sites

The Newton County School system announced the addition of four new meal distribution sites to its free meal program for students beginning Monday, May 11.

With schools closed for the remainder of the academic year due to the COVID-19 crisis, NCSS has been providing free breakfast and lunch to children under the age of 18, as well as students under the age of 21 with special needs. As of Monday, distribution sites have been added at Cousins Middle School and Livingston Elementary School, as well as two bus stop locations at Newton County Fire Department Station 2 and Spring Hill United Methodist Church.

There are now 27 meal distribution sites, as well as one SuperPack distribution site.

Families are able to pick up free meals from any of the following eight locations from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, so long as children are present:

Alcovy High School



Cousins Middle School



Livingston Elementary School



Middle Ridge Elementary School



Newton High School



Oak Hill Elementary School



South Salem Elementary School



Veterans Memorial Middle School

NCSS is also delivering meals to 19 spots throughout the area Monday through Friday. The locations and times are as follows:

Arbor Lake Apartments (12 p.m. – 12:45 pm)



Bethlehem Baptist Church (11 a.m. - 12 p.m.)



Cedar Grove Mobile Home Park (11:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.)



City of Porterdale (11 a.m. - 1 p.m.)



Covington Estates (11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.)



The Enclave at Gross Lake (12:15 p.m. - 12:45 p.m.)



Eagle Point Community (11 a.m. - 1 p.m.)



Housing Authority of the City of Covington (11 a.m. - 1 p.m.)



Jamestown (11 a.m. - 11:30 am.)



Magnolia Heights Apartments (11:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.)



Nelson Heights Community Center (11 a.m. - 1 p.m.)



Newton County Fire Dept. - Station 2 (11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.)



Oak Forest Mobile Home Community (11:40 a.m. - 12 p.m.)



Park View Apartments (12:20 p.m. - 12:50 p.m.)



Riverside Estates (11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.)



Salem Springs Mobile Home Park (11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.)



Spring Hill United Methodist Church (11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.)



Wagon Train (11:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.)



Wells Mobile Home Park (11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.)

In late April, NCSS teamed up with the Newton County Board of Commissioners and Action Ministries to dispense SuperPacks to students. SuperPacks come with breakfast and lunch items designed to compliment the meal distribution program already in place. Fairview Elementary School remains the sole distribution site for these items.

Families may pick up SuperPacks on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, while supplies last, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Students who normally receive documented Special Diet Meal Accommodation should contact NCSS at 770-788-3120.