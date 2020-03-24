NCSO, Ramsey Produce deliver produce to high-risk individuals

On Monday, March 23, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Ramsey Produce to deliver fresh produce to high-risk individuals who are unable to leave their home amid the coronavirus outbreak.





The produce was delivered by the NCSO’s Community Outreach, C.H.A.M.P.S., School Resource Officers, and Court Services divisions to the individuals’ homes at no additional charge.





“We are able to partner with Ramsey Produce and offer this service, and other law enforcement services, to the community during this time,” Sheriff Ezell Brown said. “We are utilizing our School Resource Officers and C.H.A.M.P.S. divisions due to school closings, and because of limited court sessions, we are utilizing law enforcement officers from Court Services.”





Sheriff Brown added, “NCSO has constantly made it our mission to ‘do more with less.’ Therefore, when one area has been reduced, we want to make sure we shift those resources where we know they can be useful. I appreciate my deputies for all they do in making sure this much needed service happened.





“Ramsey Produce has shown the heart of small cities and their capacity of generosity for the people within the community. I count it a blessing to be a part of the Newton County community.”





As the late John Bardeen stated, “The combined results of several people working together is often much more effective than could be that of an individual scientist working alone.”





We are not scientists, but we pride ourselves on being team members.





We are committed to providing food to those in need until the outbreak is contained. Our children have been and will continue to be provided with sacked lunches through our partnership with the Newton County School System. For high-risk individuals, we will continue to partner with Ramsey Produce to provide free delivery services for fresh produce.





If you or someone you know cannot leave their house due to the coronavirus outbreak and would like to have fresh produce delivered, please call us at 678-625-1400 or message us on Facebook.





Ramsey Produce can be contacted by phone at 770-354-4188.





“These are difficult times, and we must all pull together to get through it,” Ramsey Produce stated on their Facebook page. “We appreciate you all for your continued support.”





In addition to providing food to those in need, we have increased our welfare checks, also known as wellness checks, to ensure the safety of those quarantined during this time. Requests for a welfare check can be made by calling 911.