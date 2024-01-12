NCSO issues BOLO for missing Covington teenager

NEWTON COUNTY — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) has issued a BOLO for a missing Covington teenager.

On Jan. 11, Markeillah Henderson, 17, ran away from home after an argument with her mother. She is potentially in the Arbours at Covington Apartments area located on Hwy. 36 in Covington.

Henderson is described as a Black female standing at 5-foot-5, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black puffer coat, a green Eastside High School pullover, checkerboard pants and black slippers.

For anyone who has additional information, they are asked to contact Investigator Collins at kcollins@newtonsheriffga.org or 678-625-1428.