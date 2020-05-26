Mytex Polymer invests over $7 million in Newton County expansion

COVINGTON, Ga. — Mytex Polymers US Corp. will make a $7 million investment to expand its Newton County facility.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced the expansion Tuesday and said it will create 15 jobs.

Mytex develops, tests and makes polymer solutions used in a variety of products including car parts, household appliances, recreational vehicles, industrial equipment, specialty packaging and other goods.

Jefferson, Indiana-based Mytex came to Newton County in 2018 when it merged with Comusa. The companies had been collaborating on product development and solutions for the automotive industry since 2014.

Tokyo-based Japan Polypropylene Corp., which is part of Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., owns Mytex.

Mytex was founded in 1987, and Covington-based Comusa Inc. was founded in 2005.

Funcster, a long glass reinforced injection molded grade polypropylene, is the main Mytex product from Covington. It’s used for structural applications in automobiles or in conjunction with other materials such as PVC.

Mytex has a facility on Alcovy Road and will build a new production line in an existing 140,000-square-foot space.

“We are excited to expand our footprint in Newton County,” Mytex President Yasuhiro Mochizuki said. “The area has a talented workforce, and we look forward to having individuals join our team. We appreciate the support of the local municipalities and look forward to continuing a successful partnership over the coming years.”

Serra P. Hall, the senior project manager of the Newton County Industrial Development Authority, said it was “a pleasure” to work with Mytex on its expansion efforts.

“Mytex brings an invaluable resource to Newton County from their additional job creation to their expertise in the polymer market, to their commitment to the community,” Hall said. "We are excited about their new expanded footprint along with use of rail in Georgia. We are grateful for Mytex and thankful they have added to our diverse business ecosystem.”