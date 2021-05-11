Morgan to step down as Covington assistant city manager

COVINGTON, Ga. — A search began this week for a new assistant city manager after Freddy Morgan notified the city's leadership he would be stepping down to take on the same role in Cartersville.

Morgan served as Covington’s assistant city manager after being appointed by City Manager Scott Andrews to the position in late October 2020. He previously worked as the city’s electric director since September 2017. From December 2004 to September 2017, Morgan was the operations and maintenance supervisor for Marietta Power. He was the energy service supervisor for the city of Cartersville from August 1995 to December 2004.

“I’m very appreciative of the city and Scott,” Morgan said. “It’s been a blessing to work here, and I’ve really enjoyed it. I actually expected to be here for the rest of my life.”

But when the position came open and the opportunity to return to his hometown and be closer to his family became available, Morgan said he felt like it was an option he couldn’t turn away.

“That job opportunity isn’t one that comes along very often,” he said.

Morgan’s last day in Covington is June 11. He expects to be voted in as Cartersville's assistant city manager May 20.

“I’m very disappointed to lose Freddy,” Andrews said. “He was doing an outstanding job for us. We are sad to see him go after four years with Covington.

“Saying that, I’m very happy for his family,” he added.

Applications are currently being accepted for Covington's assistant city manager position, which will likely draw another large candidate pool.

When Morgan was tapped for the position in October, Andrews told The Covington News that Morgan was chosen among a group of 70 “very high caliber” candidates from across the U.S. Andrews said half the candidates were from out of state and 70% had advanced degrees.

Per the job posting, the incoming assistant city manager would make between $102,273.60 and $150,176, depending on qualifications. Minimal education and experience requirements include “a Bachelor's Degree in accounting, finance, public administration, business administration, management or closely related field (Master’s Degree preferred), five years of increasingly responsible experience at a management level in local government or related field, or any combination of experience and education that meets the requirements of the position.”

Qualified applicants can download an application packet at cityofcovington.org or apply in person at Covington City Hall, located at 2194 Emory Street. Applicants should include a cover letter and resume with their completed application. The application period remains open through 4 p.m. Monday, June 7.