MORE TO DO: Covington partners with YMCA to offer flag football, other sports programs

COVINGTON, Ga. — There will be more to do in Covington after the city council recently agreed to partnerships with the YMCA and Newton County Arts Association for new sports programs and a concert series for 2021.

MORE SPORTS AT THE Y



During its regular meeting Monday, the council unanimously approved an agreement to partner with the Covington Family YMCA, allowing the organization to use Legion Field, Central Park and other city property for new recreational activities.

In a letter to the city, Covington Family YMCA Executive Director Louly Hay-Kapp said the plan was to introduce flag football, whiffle ball, kickball and volleyball to the Newton County area — all currently nonexistent programs — in the coming months.

“One, it would be great for the community,” Covington Community Development Director Trey Sanders said during the meeting, “which is something we hear often that we need — which is things for (young) adults to do. Two, it's an economic development driver, because now we can pull folks from neighboring areas to Covington to participate in. Flag football is a great example because it’s not offered close to here.”

As part of the agreement, Hay-Kapp said the Y would operate and manage all programs, provide necessary equipment, officials and CPR/First Aid trained staff for practices and games. It would also offer childcare during the proposed adult sporting activities and offer financial assistance to make program participation available for everyone.

The only expense the city would incur is maintaining the parks or making upgrades to the parks — if the city elected to do so, Sanders said.

The Y also requested assistance from the city in marketing its programs, and “in return” would help promote city events through the Y’s social media and other outlets.

The Covington Family YMCA was established in 1982, offering youth sports, reading programs and adult fitness for decades. Its facility, built in 2000 through partnership with the city, is located at 2140 Newton Drive in Covington.

CITY HELPS FUND 2021 CONCERT SERIES

The council unanimously pledged $25,000 from the Economic Development Budget to the Newton County Arts Association for a concert series in 2021, including eight “lunch concerts” at the Covington Square in May and October, and four concerts at Legion Field in June, August, September and October. The estimated total cost of the concerts is $48,720.

As part of the agreement, the Arts Association will not only receive $25,000 to help fund the series but also have access to city properties for concerts, be provided necessary staffing to host the concerts and be provided marketing assistance.

The Arts Association’s proposed 2021 concert schedule is as follows:

March – Jazz on the Square, featuring Newton High Jazz Band and Motion Dance Ensemble

May – Each Thursday at noon in May, the Arts Association will host an hour-long family-friendly concert at the Square.

June – Second Friday night concert at Legion Field

August – Second Friday night concert at Legion Field

September – Second Friday night concert at Legion Field

October – Second Friday night concert at Legion Field

October – Each Thursday at noon in May, the Arts Association will host an hour-long family-friendly concert at the Square.

By partnering with the Arts Association, Sanders said the city would have a say in which acts are chosen for each concert.