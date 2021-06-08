More candidates join field seeking Newton congressional seat

Republican businessmen from Butts and Barrow counties say they will join three others in seeking their party’s nomination for Georgia’s 10th Congressional District seat next year.

Mike Collins of Jackson and Matt Richards of Bethlehem recently announced they planned to run to succeed U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, who is vacating the seat in 2022.

The congressional district includes eastern Newton County and parts or all of 24 other Georgia counties.

Collins, a trucking company owner, announced his candidacy for the GOP nomination and has received the endorsement of former Republican Speaker of the House and Georgia congressman Newt Gingrich, he said.

Collins said he “can't stand by and let” Democratic President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “destroy” former President Donald Trump’s “America First” agenda.

“I'm running for Congress because the radical left is out of control. The liberals in Washington, D.C., won't stop until someone stands up to them, and for hard-working Georgians.

“I'm pro-Trump, pro-life and will protect our Second Amendment right. I'm running to fight for the families and small business owners in my community and around the country. I won't bow to the woke mob's cancel culture or Nancy Pelosi's job-killing, gun-grabbing agenda.”

A native of Jackson, said he founded his first business at age 25 and has successfully owned and operated several small businesses for 28 years. He grew his trucking business from one semi-truck to a fleet of 115, a release stated.

“Collins Trucking hauls millions of metric tons of freight throughout the nation each year and employs more than 100 hard-working Georgians,” it stated.

Collins earned a business degree from Georgia State University. He serves on the board of the Georgia Motor Trucking Association and Associated Credit Union.

Richards is the owner of Legacy Demolition and told Fox News he plans to put $1 million into his campaign, according to a statement.

He said he supports conservative values and Trump's “America First” agenda.

A Lilburn native, Richards said he was forced to drop out of high school to provide for his family and worked his way to building numerous businesses.

“As a political outsider, committed conservative, self-made businessman, and demolition expert, I’m running for Congress to wreck the radical left’s socialist agenda and put America first,” Richards said.

“From sleeping on a cold, dirt floor to building a successful, multi-million-dollar construction company, I’ve been blessed to live the American dream. But that same American dream is under assault by radical Democrats who are hellbent on destroying our country and way of life,” Richards said.

Others who have announced for the 10th Congressional District seat include a former holder, Paul Broun of Athens; and publisher Marc McMain of Monroe and State Rep. Timothy Barr of Lawrenceville.

Hice has announced he will challenge incumbent Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in the 2022 Republican primary.