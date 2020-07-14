Monticello man charged in July 8 murder of woman in Covington

A Jasper County man has been charged with the murder of a woman that sheriff's deputies found with multiple gunshot wounds at a Covington residence last week.

Alex Khalil Smith, age 27, of Monticello was charged by the Newton County Sheriff's Office with one count each of felony murder, possession of a firearm and aggravated assault in relation to the murder of Cassandra Arnold, age 32, of Conyers July 8.

Deputies reportedly responded to a call July 8 at 10:45 p.m. about someone needing help after suffering "penetrating trauma" at a residence at 270 White Birch Drive in Covington. They found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds, a spokeswoman said.

She was transported to an area hospital where she later died, said spokeswoman Caitlin Jett of the Newton County Sheriff's Office.



The sheriff's office issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) notice for Smith on its social media pages Monday, July 13, saying the suspect, also known as "Cap," was last seen driving a gray 2015 Dodge Ram truck and was considered armed and dangerous.

No other details were immediately available.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the incident to call Investigator Eric Almond at 678-625-1453 or by email at ealmond@newtonsheriffga.org; or the NCSO Anonymous Tip Line at 678-625-1585.

