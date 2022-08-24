Monkeypox virus case triggers statement from Newton County Schools

After receiving word that one student at a Newton County elementary school has tested positive for the monkeypox virus, the Newton County School System issued the following announcement.





Newton County School System was notified today that one student at Mansfield Elementary School has tested positive for monkeypox virus. In addition, a student at Flint Hill Elementary School is also currently being tested for monkeypox. School district officials notified parents at both schools via School Messenger call this afternoon, and parents of students considered to be close contacts in accordance with CDC criteria will receive separate communications advising them of next steps. Due to HIPPA and FERPA regulations, Newton County School System cannot release information on individual students.NCSS facilities employees will thoroughly clean and disinfect classrooms and other areas at both schools this afternoon to ensure ongoing safe and healthy learning and work environments for students and staff. Both schools will be open tomorrow.

For additional information on the Monkeypox virus, please contact your local health department or visit https://dph.georgia.gov/monkeypox.