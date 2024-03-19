Missing Covington woman last seen traveling in a Cadillac

NEWTON COUNTY – A BOLO has been issued by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) for a missing Covington woman.

Police say that Lakisha Biddings, also known as Lakisha Valentino, was reported missing by her husband and her neighbor on March 18. Biddings was last seen on March 17 at approximately 4 p.m.

According to the BOLO, Biddings is traveling in a silver Cadillac SUV with a Georgia tag number #TCY0095. The vehicle was reportedly last seen near the Six Flags over Georgia/I-20 area in Cobb County.

Biddings is described as a Black female with black hair in a slicked bun, brown eyes and a top row of gold teeth. She was last seen wearing a pair of blue jeans, a multicolored shirt and sparkly sandals.

Biddings stands at 5-foot-6 and weighs approximately 160 lbs.

Anyone with information on Biddings’ whereabouts are asked to contact investigator Alberto at oalberto@newtonsheriffga.org or 678-625-1429.



