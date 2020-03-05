Michael Syphoe qualifies for the Board Of Education District 4 race

Michael Syphoe has qualified to run in the Newton County Board of Education District 4 race,the seat held by the late Almond Turner, he announced in a press release Tuesday.

A Newton County native, Syphoe is a 1973 graduate of Newton County High School and holds a BS degree in Political Science & Economics from Kentucky State University and Master’s Degree in City Planning & Real Estate Development from Georgia Tech.

He spent 30 years living in Atlanta, while working throughout the State of Georgia and the Southeast.

Syphoe returned to Newton County in 2014 and currently resides at 6105 Eberhardt Street in Covington. He is a real estate development consultant advising local governments, investors and private developers.

His current community involvement includes: Vice President of Washington Street Community Center Board Of Directors, Board Chairman of the Atlanta Emerging Markets Inc., (AEMI), a subsidiary of Invest Atlanta and a member of Graves Chapel AME Church.

Syphoe said that he will work hard to put the school board in a position to recruit, train, compensate and retain top-notch educators by fully funding the schools and using the resources equitably.

He added that his ability to facilitate solution-based discussions and his proven skill in consensus building is why he can add value as the District 4, Newton County Board of Education member.

According to the release, Mrs. Anita Turner, the wife of Almond Turner, has fully endorsed Syphoe as a qualified person to fill the seat.