Meet the Candidates: Newton County Board of Commissioners District 4

Newton County BOC District 4

J.C. Henderson

• Age: 65

• Professional Background:

I have been a life-long Covington resident for over 65 years; I graduated from Newton High School in 1976; after graduating high school, I began working for the City of Covington in the Meter Reader Department. While working for the City of Covington, I attended Dekalb Community College for two years. After college, I opened a small business on Washington St., Henderson’s of Covington Convenient Store, and operated it for years. I’ve been certified as a County Commissioner by the ACCG(Association of County Commissioners of Georgia.) for over 20 years. I am still certified with 25 years of experience as a County Commissioner.

• Why did you decide to run for this office?:

As an employee of the city of Covington, I saw at firsthand there was no decent Recreational Equipment in the City of Covington or the unincorporated parts of Newton County’s underserved areas. Newton County didn’t have a large enough emergency room to service the whole County. The District 4 Community didn’t have Community Centers, and I wanted to improve the Senior Services in Newton County. Once elected over the years, I began working on these issues by establishing five parks(Trailblazer Park, Dinah Pace Park, Victoria Station Community Park, City of Oxford Park, Nelson Heights Community Park) and two Community Centers (Nelson Heights and Washington Street Community Center). I worked with the Newton County Board of Commissioners to expand and build a new Emergency room with more beds for patients at the Piedmont Newton Hospital. I worked with the Newton County board of commissioners to expand the Senior Services Facility at the Turner Lake Complex.

• What do you believe is the biggest issue facing the county or your district and, if elected, how do you plan to address it?:

I know many have concerns about traffic, trash, new developments, jobs, infrastructure, etc. We are working to rectify these concerns. I’m concerned about the Citizens’ health. I’m worried about the Newton County and Covington Resident’s exposure to the airborne toxin Ethylene Oxide that causes cancer. I was the only elected official in Newton County who stood on the Historic Courthouse steps to inform people who were unaware of the cancer risk from the airborne toxin. With all of the new developments, amenities and growth, many have forgotten how serious this matter is. I want to work with the city of Covington Mayor and Council, including the Newton County Board of Commissioners, to set up a test force with 1-2 people to monitor all of the Companies that release ETO and other hazardous chemicals in Newton County. Then mandate them to report to every local government branch. Our people need to know how this toxin is affecting us now and how it will affect us for years to come. We deserved to breathe in fresh air without fearing contracting Cancer.

• Finally, what do voters need to know about you?:

What my community has asked from me, I’ve done it. For 25 years, I have been fighting for the people of Newton County. When I’ve said I would do something, I’ve done it. I’ve been a man of my word and have continued to put the people first. I have no plans of stopping now; we have so much we are still fighting for. If we want to continue having a voice in this community and have someone who will stand up for what is right, then I’m your candidate Vote for and re-elect your 4th District County Commissioner, J.C. Henderson.

Newton County BOC District 4

Willie B. Jackson

• Age: 63

• Professional Background:

-Owned and operated Jackson Automotive for 40+ years

-Master Tailor designing clothes in Newton County for 20 years

-Automotive Mechanic mentor to the youth in the community

-Youth Minister for 15 years.

-Youth Pastor

-Member of Early Hope Ministries for 49 years

• Why did you decide to run for this office?:

I decided to run for Office because I have a vision. My vision is to unite the Board of Commissioners because I have witnessed the division. However, I do believe that once the Board of Commissioners unite the entire county will be able to move forward as one.

• What do you believe is the biggest issue facing the county or your district and, if elected, how do you plan to address it?:

The biggest issue that my current district is facing is lack of attention, as I drive around District 4, I see litter and neglect. Most of the roads in District 4 are in bad repair. In my subdivision, water leaking under the asphalt in the street has caused a part of the road to sink in and it has been like this for a long time. Why is this the case? We have got to focus on better infrastructure. District 4 residents deserve to have a community that looks good. As much as a love church, the Nelson Community Center function does not need to be a church, it needs to be a center for the community. I have talked to people that are willing to help build up the Nelson Heights Community Center so that it can be a place that changes lives for the better. The afterschool program that was at the Nelson Heights community center needs to come back. It needs to be restructured and have goals for the success of the children in the Nelson Heights Community and surrounding area. Wouldn’t it be nice to have a place where senior citizens can go and fellowship with other seniors in District 4. My vision is bigger than building a park.

We need true leadership that will focus on strong economic opportunities for the people of District 4 and the rest of Newton County. I want to work with companies located in Newton County and find ways for free or affordable job training and education to allow for our young adults to get these jobs that are in our community and coming to our community. I want the people of District 4 to realize the financial success that is available in our community. I am concerned about members of our community returning from prison and not having good employment opportunities that would keep them from getting in trouble again. These goals of mine can be achieved through hard work, dedication and commitment. The sky is the limit, and we can go a long way together.

• Finally, what do voters need to know about you?:

I am not a politician and I don’t want to be. I want to be a Commissioner that is in the community all time not just during election season. I want to be a Commissioner that is known throughout District 4 not just in one area. When people ask “Who is your Commissioner?”, I want people to be proud to say my name. I will listen to concerns and find ways to develop solutions. I am willing to work with others to get changes that we can actually see in the community. I believe in One Newton and working with others to achieve common goals. I will be a Commissioner that works hard for the people of District 4 and Newton County. I will be a Commissioner that is transparent and share truthful information in the community. District 4 has not had a place at the table of growth and change in Newton County for far too long. I can no longer sit back and watch. It’s time for action. It’s time for change.