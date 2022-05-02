Meet the Candidates: Newton County Board of Commissioners District 2

Newton County BOC District 2

Demond Mason

• Age: 47

• Professional Background:

Project Management

• Why did you decide to run for this office?:

I chose to run for office, because I believe that it is important to have a County Commissioner that has a business degree, capable of making sound business decisions, acts with integrity, maintains a high level of professionalism, able to establish business partnerships on a local, state and national level, participate in actively reinvesting into the community as a tax paying home owner that shows a strong level of stability within the community, maintains great customer service skills, able to create and execute new innovative ideas and truly has a passionate desire to help advance the community by showing a high level of care and concern for Newton County residents. These qualities, that I described, are qualities that I currently possess, along with my personal business abilities to enhance Newton County from a positive perspective. I have proven this during the past 3 years as the District 2 County Commissioner.

• What do you believe is the biggest issue facing the county or your district and, if elected, how do you plan to address it?:

The biggest issue currently facing the County is finding creative ways to enhance the residents’ quality of life, according to the Newton County Strategic Plan. The ways that I have currently addressed this concern is,

1.) I have established The Clean Up Newton Project, which offers monthly clean up events of the District 2 roadways.

2.) I have established the Unsheltered/Homelessness job and housing initiative, which allows our homeless population an opportunity to attend training at Georgia Piedmont Technical College and immediately receive job placement with a local Newton County business earning between $16-$28 an hour. Additionally, working with the Covington Housing Authority to help locate local affordable housing for our Unsheltered community.

3.) I have also enhanced Denny Dobbs Park by ensuring the completion of the first and only Splash Pad, established the first and only Skate Park, established the annual “Movies in the Park” at Denny Dobbs Park in partnership with District 2 small business vendors and Believers Fellowship Church, as well as established the plans for the future Multigenerational Recreation Aquatic Center at Denny Dobbs Park.

4.) I have established Facebook Live discussions to help inform Newton County residents: Community Conversations, The Legal Series and Economic Exchanges.

5.) I have established the District 2 Home Owners Association Alliance and the District 2 Young Leadership Alliance

• Finally, what do voters need to know about you?:

I would like the District 2 voters to know that I have a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, I have an Honorary Doctorate in Humanitarianism for the work that I have accomplished as a county commissioner, currently a vice chair of the Community, Economic and Workforce Development Steering Committee for the National Association of Counties, chairman of the Newton County Board of Commissioners Public Facilities Authority, I was the 2020 Vice Chair of the Newton County Board of Commissioners, Former Parliamentarian of the Newton County Democratic Party, Former Chairman of the Destined for Greatness, Inc. Board of Directors and the Former Vice President of Education for the Coca-Cola chapter of Toastmasters International.

These business and community degrees, along with serving in the past and current leadership roles makes me the best candidate to continue enhancing District 2 and the entire Newton County Community.

I want to personally thank the District 2 residents for your continued support and partnership in making District 2, along with the entire Newton County community a great place to live, work and play.