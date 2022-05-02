Meet the Candidates: Newton County Board of Commissioners District 2

Newton County BOC District 2
Demond Mason
• Age: 47
• Professional Background:
Project Management
• Why did you decide to run for this office?:
I chose to run for office, because I believe that it is important to have a County Commissioner that has a business degree, capable of making sound business decisions, acts with integrity, maintains a high level of professionalism, able to establish business partnerships on a local, state and national level, participate in actively reinvesting into the community as a tax paying home owner that shows a strong level of stability within the community, maintains great customer service skills, able to create and execute new innovative ideas and truly has a passionate desire to help advance the community by showing a high level of care and concern for Newton County residents. These qualities, that I described, are qualities that I currently possess, along with my personal business abilities to enhance Newton County from a positive perspective. I have proven this during the past 3 years as the District 2 County Commissioner.
• What do you believe is the biggest issue facing the county or your district and, if elected, how do you plan to address it?:
The biggest issue currently facing the County is finding creative ways to enhance the residents’ quality of life, according to the Newton County Strategic Plan. The ways that I have currently addressed this concern is,
1.) I have established The Clean Up Newton Project, which offers monthly clean up events of the District 2 roadways.
2.) I have established the Unsheltered/Homelessness job and housing initiative, which allows our homeless population an opportunity to attend training at Georgia Piedmont Technical College and immediately receive job placement with a local Newton County business earning between $16-$28 an hour. Additionally, working with the Covington Housing Authority to help locate local affordable housing for our Unsheltered community.
3.) I have also enhanced Denny Dobbs Park by ensuring the completion of the first and only Splash Pad, established the first and only Skate Park, established the annual “Movies in the Park” at Denny Dobbs Park in partnership with District 2 small business vendors and Believers Fellowship Church, as well as established the plans for the future Multigenerational Recreation Aquatic Center at Denny Dobbs Park.
4.) I have established Facebook Live discussions to help inform Newton County residents: Community Conversations, The Legal Series and Economic Exchanges.
5.) I have established the District 2 Home Owners Association Alliance and the District 2 Young Leadership Alliance
• Finally, what do voters need to know about you?:
I would like the District 2 voters to know that I have a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, I have an Honorary Doctorate in Humanitarianism for the work that I have accomplished as a county commissioner, currently a vice chair of the Community, Economic and Workforce Development Steering Committee for the National Association of Counties, chairman of the Newton County Board of Commissioners Public Facilities Authority, I was the 2020 Vice Chair of the Newton County Board of Commissioners, Former Parliamentarian of the Newton County Democratic Party, Former Chairman of the Destined for Greatness, Inc. Board of Directors and the Former Vice President of Education for the Coca-Cola chapter of Toastmasters International.
These business and community degrees, along with serving in the past and current leadership roles makes me the best candidate to continue enhancing District 2 and the entire Newton County Community.
I want to personally thank the District 2 residents for your continued support and partnership in making District 2, along with the entire Newton County community a great place to live, work and play.
Newton County BOC District 2
Steven Rhodes
• Age: 47
• Professional Background:
I am currently employed by the Newton County School System. I have a Bachelor of Science Degree in Information Technology and serve as a Technology Support Specialist in the district. I have over 20 years’ experience in the field of technology and I have also served as a business owner offering technology products, services, and consulting to small and medium sized businesses.
• Why did you decide to run for this office?:
I decided to run for the Board of Commissioner District 2 seat because I love this great community! We as a community have achieved so much over the years, and I would like to contribute and see us achieve even greater. I am running for County Commissioner to restore integrity and trust to the board room at our Historic Court House. I want to bring back the principle of working together to continue the work of bettering our beautiful community. It is my goal as your commissioner, to enhance the quality of life for every citizen through ensuring a safe place to live, improved infrastructure, a viable solution to enhance existing greenspaces, create walkable communities, and enhance workforce development opportunities.
• What do you believe is the biggest issue facing the county or your district and, if elected, how do you plan to address it?:
District two has an issue with litter and illegal dumping. If elected, I would address this issue by working closely with the Sheriff’s office to increase patrols in the area, and the Probate Judge to request that the maximum fine amount be given to offenders who are caught littering and dumping illegally. I would also work closely with Keep Newton Beautiful to implement programs to educate on litter prevention and beautification.
• Finally, what do voters need to know about you?:
The history of my family begins here in Newton. I am a product of Newton County Schools and a graduate of Newton County High School. I am a coach and a mentor. Over the course of my campaign to earn your vote to represent this great district and county, I have spoken with many residents, who have expressed their concerns about the issues in our beloved community. Today, I want you to know that I am listening, and I hear you! I believe that together we can overcome the issues we face here in district two and Newton County. My father always said that working hard, integrity and honesty are the keys to success. These are tools that I intend to govern my decisions and actions as your District 2 Commissioner. If elected, I vow to put politics aside and Newton first! I will always be transparent, be informative and strive to do what is right for all citizens of Newton County. Please vote Steven Rhodes District 2 Commissioner. We Can Do This! Together We Are Better!
Newton County BOC District 2
Earnest L. Simmons
• Age: 57
• Professional Background:
I’m in the Route service and sales industry.
• Why did you decide to run for this office?:
My reasons for running are many, but foremost, giving our citizens a choice of a proven leader who brought back over $8 million dollars to district #2. The current Commissioner has been given three years to be productive and is lacking, and the other two candidates simply don’t have the experience to “hit the ground running”.
• What do you believe is the biggest issue facing the county or your district and, if elected, how do you plan to address it?:
The biggest issues are traffic and roads, with the County responsible for 900 miles of repaving and maintenance of its roads and bridges. Second is keeping the mileage rate at an affordable rate.
• Finally, what do voters need to know about you?:
I want the voters to know that only about 8-10% of them come out to vote. This leaves a small pool of voters that may decide the outcome of a very close race. Every vote counts and I am asking that you vote for Earnest Simmons. Thanks in advance, and God bless you.
Newton County BOC District 2
Dwayne Stephens
• Age: 48
• Professional Background:
I’m the pastor of James Pascals MBC. I have been here for 19 years. I’m also an entrepreneur.
• Why did you decide to run for this office?:
I’ve decided to run because I see the urgency of public service, I truly believe the voters of District 2 need someone that’s open and a Commissioner that would echo their concerns; I believe the voters of District 2 feel like their voices aren’t being heard.
• What do you believe is the biggest issue facing the county or your district and, if elected, how do you plan to address it?:
District 2 needs someone that’s concerned about the infrastructure and open to better business opportunities besides fast food.
• Finally, what do voters need to know about you?:
If elected I will serve as an elected official to show that I’m truly a public servant. When serving you must always be vigilant and transparent. I will host town hall meetings to allow the voters to share their concerns, and if elected I will work diligently to ensure the public trust and work to not only make District 2 a better district but Newton a better place to live for All!