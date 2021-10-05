MEET THE CANDIDATES: Adolphus Gaither

Age:

- 52

Education Background:

- Gaither earned his high school diploma from Stratford Career Institute in 2012 after dropping out in the ninth grade from C.L. Harper His School to help care for his ill mother. She died in 2008.

Professional Background:

- He is currently owner of AM Cleaning & Minor Mechanical. He previously worked at Warrior Roofing in Monroe for 22 years — spent eight years as plant manager.

Why did you decide to run for this office?

- I decided to run because I think our growth need to be in various areas while keeping Social Circle Georgia’s greatest little town.

What do you believe is the biggest issue facing your municipality, and, if elected, how do you plan to address it?

- The biggest issue I think may be infrastructure and jobs within the town, it would be addressed with facts and documentation when we’re at the table.

Finally, what do voters need to know about you?

- The voters need to know that I’m committed to our community, a fierce advocate for ALL and most of all fair and impartial.





Editor's Note: Election Day is Nov. 2. Advance voting begins Tuesday, Oct. 12 and runs through Oct. 29. Read more about voting options and poll locations here.

