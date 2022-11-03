McGinley says he will not pursue open Newton, Walton judgeship

Newton County District Attorney Randy McGinley announced today he will not apply for the Superior Court judgeship being vacated by the retirement of Chief Judge John Ott.



McGinley, who is the district attorney for Newton and Walton Counties, was among 10 nominated for the position that Ott has held for 32 years.

McGinley said in a news release. "I was recently included in the list of individuals who were nominated to fill the judicial vacancy as a Superior Court Judge that will be open with retirement of Chief Judge Ott at the end of the year."

"Just being nominated for a judgeship is a tremendous honor. Being a judge is seen by many as the pinnacle of the legal profession. However, I did not fill out an application and I am not seeking the judgeship. I love the job of District Attorney and I am committed to these great Offices.

"In June of 2020, after almost a decade serving the people of Newton and Walton Counties as a prosecutor, I became the interim District Attorney of the Alcovy Circuit. I was then elected in November of 2020 with enormous support in both counties to serve a four year term as your District Attorney. In the almost two years since taking office as the elected District Attorney, my office has accomplished so much. But, there is still much more that I want to accomplish in this role.

"As the District Attorney, I have the opportunity to positively impact the lives of so many. Newton and Walton Counties are great places to live and raise a family. I will continue to do my part in keeping it that way.

The people who work with me every day to serve our communities are a huge part of why I love this job and why I am not going anywhere. They work day in and day out to help people and I am beyond grateful for them. Our Offices are the best in the State because of these great people.

"You elected me to be your District Attorney. Years from now, will I want to be a judge? Maybe. But that is not now. I am honored to be able to work every day to serve you as the District Attorney."