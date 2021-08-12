Mansfield mourns owner of city business 'staple'

MANSFIELD, Ga. — Mansfield is mourning the owner of a restaurant that became a business anchor in the small town under his watch.

Edward “Kenny” Anderson, owner and operator of Roosters Drive Inn restaurant in Mansfield, passed away early Tuesday.

Anderson, 64, had operated the restaurant on the town’s main street, Georgia Hwy. 11, for about five years.

Memorial services are set for Sunday, Aug. 15, at 4 p.m. at J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home at 2157 East St. in Covington.

His restaurant was known for a Southern-based menu and entertainment schedule that included singer-songwriters and karaoke.

County Commissioner Stan Edwards lives about a mile from the restaurant and was a regular customer, he said.

“Kenny was a fun-loving guy that enjoyed his patrons immensely,” Edwards said. “He really enjoyed providing dishes people found authentic and that tasted good. “

He said Roosters had become a Mansfield business staple.

“Kenny will be missed,” Edwards said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle, his wife.”

Another area resident, Kristen Parzych, said on a Mansfield Facebook group page that, "If you knew Kenny Anderson you knew he was always about having a good time, his wife Michele Anderson and his restaurant, Roosters Drive Inn."

"He will be missed by so many and Roosters will never be the same without his smiling face and his jokes," Parzych wrote.

Anderson, a Mansfield resident, was a native of Macon and a Navy veteran, according to an obituary from J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home.

In addition to owning Roosters, he worked as an insurance adjuster for Rain and Hail Insurance and Pilot Catastrophe Services.