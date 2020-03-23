Man pulls out gun in Home Depot

A Social Circle man was charged for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Monday, March 23, around 7:30 a.m. after pulling out a gun at the Covington Home Depot.

According to the Covington Police Department on March 23, 30- year-old Cedrick D. Williams pulled out a .380 caliber pistol, threatening four individuals.

Witnesses saw the suspect acting outlandish and become infuriated with an employee who was attempting to help him make a call from a store phone, according to the CPD report.

A bystander in the store called 911 and when authorities arrived on the scene, officers saw Williams running through the Home Depot parking lot with the hand gun.

Officers gave the suspect verbal commands, and Williams dropped his gun and complied with the officers’ orders.

It is unknown if Williams was going to rob the store or not. The case is still under investigation.

Find a copy of the arrest report here