Loganville man sentenced to prison for 2018 fatal wreck in Covington

A Loganville man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday on vehicular homicide charges for a 2018 incident in which his vehicle struck another head-on in Covington and killed its passenger.

Johnny Mitchell Cowart, 40, was sentenced in Newton County Superior Court to 15 years in prison followed by 15 years on probation.

It followed his early February conviction by a Newton County Jury on charges of First Degree Vehicular Homicide, Serious Injury by Vehicle, Driving Under the Influence of Drugs, and Failure to Maintain Lane.

Cowart reportedly was under the influence of prescription pills when his vehicle crossed the center line of Washington Street in September 2018 and struck a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction, according to information from the Newton County District Attorney’s office.

A passenger in the other vehicle died as a result of the collision and the driver was seriously injured.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Ryan Patrick, Senior Investigator Jill Lumpkin, Victim Services Director Leslie Smith, and Legal Assistant Cindi Malcom., the DA’s office said.