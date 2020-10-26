Local woman challenges politicians to pumpkin carving competition

COVINGTON, Ga. — With less than one week before Election Day, a local woman is challenging politicians of Newton County to participate in a Halloween pumpkin carving contest.

Vicki Johnston, owner of the former East Newton Volunteer Fire Department, said she has encouraged several candidates to complete the Great Pumpkin Carving Challenge that was recently opened up to the community.

"I challenge you to put your differences down, forget about politics for a change and focus on the community, and our kids," she wrote to politicians via Facebook.

Johnston said she would provide the pumpkin, but the political contestants would have to come up with the tools for carving.

"We would really like for you to do it here at the fire department, but I know that might not be possible for some of you," she said. "We will require that you provide video or pictures of you carving the pumpkin, so that we know you did it yourself. We will also need a picture of your pumpkin without any references as to who carved it."

After contestants submit their pumpkins by Friday, Oct. 30, she said it would be up to the community to decide which politician wins "the trophy."

Johnston said she would also be working to extend her challenge to the local schools for students and faculty to participate.

"We just want to have a little fun," Johnston told The Covington News. "These kids and our entire community has been through a lot with COVID. So, I thought this could be a way for some to have fun."

A group of "celebrity judges" will determine the winning pumpkin among the community's contestants; the winner will receive "a $25 gift card to Walmart or your favorite restaurant," Johnston wrote.

For more information about the challenge, find East Newton VFD on Facebook or call 470-497-6977. The East Newton Volunteer Fire Department is located at the intersection of Georgia Hwy. 142 and Dixie Road in Covington.