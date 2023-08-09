Lindsey Petrini Named CEO of Piedmont Newton Hospital

COVINGTON, Ga. --- Piedmont Newton Hospital recently announced Lindsey Petrini as the hospital’s new chief executive officer. She started in mid-July.

“I’m excited to join the Piedmont system, which shares my values of providing high-quality, patient-centered care,” Petrini said. “Newton County and the surrounding areas continue to grow, and I am looking forward to becoming part of such a strong community.”

Petrini has most recently served in leadership roles at Wellstar North Fulton. In 2006, she joined the hospital when it was part of Tenet Healthcare as a senior physician liaison. She progressed into multiple leadership positions, including marketing director and chief business development officer. In 2016, she was promoted to vice president, chief operating officer of Wellstar North Fulton. Additionally, from 2016-2017, she served as interim president.

In her previous roles, Petrini has provided leadership oversight for multiple accreditation initiatives, including ACS Level II Trauma Verification and Comprehensive Stroke Certification as well as quality efforts around hospital-acquired infection (HAI) reduction and patient experience. She’s executed numerous facility capital projects, including the expansion of cardiac catheterization and vascular services, hospital bed expansion, a cancer center and multiple off-campus outpatient departments.

Petrini is the fourth female CEO Piedmont has appointed to run a hospital since the start of 2023.

“I am very happy to welcome Lindsey to Piedmont Newton,” said Michael Burnett, chief executive officer of Piedmont Athens’ clinical hub, of which Piedmont Newton is part. “Lindsey has extensive strategic and operational experience as a senior leader, including in service line expansion, physician recruitment and capital planning, that will help her expand the range of health services available in Newton County to meet the needs of the community both now and in the years ahead.”

Petrini has also served on multiple boards and committees throughout the North Fulton area over the years. She is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives as well.

Petrini succeeds David Kent, who accepted a position as CEO of another Piedmont hospital in Henry County earlier this year.



