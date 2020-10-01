Last day to register to vote in November election in Newton County is Monday

COVINGTON, Ga. — The last day a person may register and be eligible to vote in the November General Election and Special Election Runoff for local, state and federal offices is Monday, Oct. 5.

There are several ways for Georgia residents to register to vote:

• Download and complete a Voter Registration Application here.

• If you have a valid driver's license or identification card issued by the Georgia Department of Driver Services, you may use the State of Georgia's Online Voter Registration System.

• “Motor Voter” registration is available when you renew or apply for a Georgia driver’s license through the Georgia Department of Driver Services.

• Voter registration applications are available at the county election office, public libraries, city halls, public assistance offices, and recruitment offices.

The Newton County election office is in Suite 103 of the Newton County Administration Building at 1113 Usher St. in downtown Covington.

A completed application may be mailed to: Newton County Board of Elections, P.O. Box 1274, Covington, GA 30015.





Voter Qualifications

To register to vote in the state of Georgia, the applicant must be:

• A citizen of the United States;

• At least 17-1/2 years of age to register and 18 years of age to vote;

• A legal resident of Georgia and the county in which the applicant wishes to vote;

Registration to vote is not allowed if the applicant is:

• Judicially determined to be mentally incompetent;

• Serving a sentence for conviction of a felony involving moral turpitude.

Anyone registering to vote for the first time in Georgia by mail must include proper identification with the application. A copy of one of the following must be included with the application:

• A copy of a current and valid photo ID

• A copy of a current bank statement

• A copy of a current government check or paycheck

• A copy of a current utility bill

• Or other government document that shows the applicant’s name and address.

Once an application is processed and accepted, a voter registration card will be sent to the voter. This card will provide the applicant’s voting information.

Voters can also visit the My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do to verify the status of a voter registration.





Voter Options

Advance Voting

If someone doesn’t want to wait until Nov. 3 to vote, advance voting locations will be open and available starting Oct. 12.

At the Newton County Administration Building, located at 113 Usher St. in Covington, residents may cast their vote from Oct. 12 to Oct. 30. Hours for Oct. 12-23 are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Hours for Oct. 26-30 are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday voting will be Oct. 24 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Porter Memorial Branch Library, located at 3612 Salem Road in Covington, will also serve as an advance voting poll location Oct. 26-30 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Voting is not permissible on the Monday immediately preceding the date of the election.

Absentee or Mail-in Voting

If Newton County voters have opted to cast an absentee ballot, there are two drop box locations to turn it in: the north entrance of the Newton County Administration Building and Newton County’s Westside Precinct, located at 3612 Salem Road (Kroger Shopping Plaza) in Covington. Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters may obtain a sample ballot, and/or check their absentee ballot status through the My Voter Page website.

If a voter has requested and received an absentee ballot by mail, but decides to vote in person either during advance voting or on Election Day, the Newton County Board of Elections and Registration suggested that the voter bring that absentee ballot with them so it may be surrendered and cancelled. Once that ballot is canceled by the poll manager, the voter will be allowed to vote in person. If the voter is not in possession of that absentee ballot, then the poll manager will need to contact our office to verify if the voted ballot has or has not been received by the Board of Elections office. If the absentee ballot has not been returned, then the poll manager will be instructed to have the voter complete an affidavit and the absentee ballot will be canceled before the voter is allowed to vote in person.

The Board of Elections also suggested voters requesting absentee ballots by mail not to tear or rip the ballot. The stub at the top of the ballot may be removed per the instructions included with the absentee ballot, but no other part of the ballot should be removed. If the voter makes an error in marking his or her ballot, then that ballot should be spoiled. The voter may contact the Board of Elections office for procedures in spoiling a ballot. Once the ballot is spoiled and received by the Board of Elections office, a new ballot will be sent to the voter.

For more information or questions about the election, contact the Newton County Board of Elections and Registration at 770-784-2055 or visit co.newton.ga.us/167/Board-of-Elections-Registration.