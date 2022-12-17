Kevin Morris named to replace Ott as Newton Superior Court judge

MONROE, Ga. -- Walton County attorney and Magistrate judge Kevin Morris will replace longtime Superior Court Judge John Ott when he retires at the end of this month.

Gov. Brian Kemp today named Morris as a Superior Court judge of the Alcovy Judicial Circuit to fill a vacancy that will be created by the resignation of Ott Dec. 31.

Morris currently serves as the Walton County Magistrate Court judge.

A native Georgian, Morris graduated from the University of Georgia in 1994. He then moved to Shizuoka, Japan, to teach English and business communications to Japanese executives. In 1999, Morris graduated from Mercer Law School and began handling complex litigation claims involving local governments.

Morris also has served as the deputy county attorney for Butts and Henry Counties.

Since joining his current firm, William, Morris and Waymire in Buford, he has continued representing local governments in municipal liability claims.

He has handled numerous appeals to the 11th Circuit and routinely appears before the Court for oral argument.

As a Magistrate judge, he presides over civil and criminal matters and serves as the Technology Chair for the Council of Magistrate Court Judges. He also teaches classes to new Magistrate judges.

He will replace Ott who will leave the bench Dec. 31.

Ott is a Monroe resident. He is the Circuit's chief judge and has served as a Superior Court judge since 1990.