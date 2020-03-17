Kemp closes public schools through end of month to halt potential spread of COVID-19

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp ordered the closure of all public schools through the end of the month in a move designed to stem the spread of COVID-19.

"To keep our students, teachers and administrators safe and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, I am ordering the closure of all public elementary, secondary and post-secondary schools in Georgia from March 18, 2020 to March 31, 2020," Kemp said. "This measure is critical to reducing local transmission in communities across our state and I ask Georgians to continue to follow best practices- washing their hands regularly, isolating the elderly and chronically ill and avoiding large events if possible- in the days and weeks ahead."

Kemp's order came shortly after the Newton County School System announced its intention to reopen schools March 30.

According to the press release announcing the reopening, school officials planned to meet March 26 and notify parents if the need arose to be closed additional days. The release said that while the BOE building remains closed to the public, some staffers are continuing to work to ensure the daily business of the school board continues.

Schools are also posting instructional learning information on their websites.

"All schools are posting instructional learning information and opportunities on their school websites and social media sites so please have your children check them daily for updates, "said School Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey. "If you have any questions or need support, please contact your school principal or child's teacher by email."

NCSS spokesperson Sherri Davis said Tuesday morning that tonight's school board meeting will be closed to the public in accordance with new guidelines to avoid groups of 10 or more and that the meeting will be live streamed. For information on how to view the meeting, visit the school system's website at newtoncountyschools.org.

