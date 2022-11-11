Keep Newton Beautiful hosting shredding event Monday morning

COVINGTON, Ga. — Keep Newton Beautiful (KNB) invites Newton County residents to bring paper documents to its next free Paper Shred Event at the Newton County Library parking lot — on the left side — at 7116 Floyd St. NE on Monday, Nov. 14, from 9 a.m. until the shred truck is full.

Based on participation in previous events, KNB estimates that the truck will be full between 11 and 11:30 a.m. The truck will leave as soon as it is full, and no more paper will be accepted until the next event.

KNB, the local affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation, provides environmental education and beautification programs in Newton County. KNB is sponsoring the community paper shred day as an America Recycles Day Event, and all paper collected will be recycled.

This event will be contactless. KNB asks all participants to remain inside their vehicles. Participants should place paper in cardboard boxes in the trunks of their cars or in the beds of their trucks and allow volunteers to remove the boxes. Each person will be limited to five boxes of paper. Participants should remove any large metal staples, clips, or brads as well as spiral bindings, plastic, and any other non-paper materials. Paper to be shredded should be trash-free and separated from thick envelopes and binders. Regular-sized staples and paper clips are acceptable.

The shredding truck cannot operate in rain. In case of rain, the event will be postponed to the following Monday.

According to KNB Manager Laurie Riley, “KNB’s Paper Shred Event offers a convenient service at no cost to Newton County residents, who can safely and immediately dispose of confidential documents on site without the worry of identity theft.” A

America Recycles Day (ARD) takes place on and around Nov. 15 each year, recognizing the benefits of recycling and raising awareness about the value of reducing, reusing, and recycling throughout the year.

ARD was started by the National Recycling Coalition in 1997. ARD is now managed by Keep America Beautiful, which provides promotional support to local affiliates who organize events in their communities.

KNB’s first community Paper Shred Event was held for Earth Day in 2014, with more than 3 tons recycled. At its first shred day event since COVID-19, in April 2021, KNB collected a record 10 tons of paper in one day.

Those interested in sponsoring a Shred Day Event can contact KNB at 770-784-2015 or lriley@co.newton.ga.us. For more information, visit www.keepnewtonbeautiful.org or call 770-784-2015.