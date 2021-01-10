Judge Bell sworn in to second term

Newton County Probate Court Judge Melanie Bell was sworn in to a second term recently after winning re-election in the Nov. 3 General Election.

Probate courts in Georgia have jurisdiction in the probate of wills; administration of estates; appointment of guardians and conservators; and involuntary commitments.

Bell hears some misdemeanor and traffic cases, and violations of state game and fish laws; and her office also issues marriage licenses and weapons carry licenses, among other services, according to information on the court’s website.