Judge Bell sworn in to second term
Melanie Bell
From left, Newton County Probate Court Judge Melanie Bell places her hand on a Bible held by husband Travis Bell as Superior Court Judge Ken Wynne swears her in to a second term recently. (Special Photo - Melanie Bell)

Newton County Probate Court Judge Melanie Bell was sworn in to a second term recently after winning re-election in the Nov. 3 General Election. 

Probate courts in Georgia have jurisdiction in the probate of wills; administration of estates; appointment of guardians and conservators; and involuntary commitments. 

Bell hears some misdemeanor and traffic cases, and violations of state game and fish laws; and her office also issues marriage licenses and weapons carry licenses, among other services, according to information on the court’s website.