Jones exits governor’s race, will seek Newton congressional seat

ATLANTA — Former state Rep. Vernon Jones dropped out of the Republican gubernatorial race Monday and announced instead he will run for a congressional seat representing Newton County.



Jones will be running for an open seat in the 10th Congressional District that includes eastern Newton County.

He will seek to replace U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Greensboro, who is leaving Congress to run for Georgia secretary of state with the backing of former President Donald Trump.

Jones joins a crowded field of GOP candidates in the heavily Republican district. The 10th stretches from Henry and Newton counties northeast to the Georgia border, including Athens.

In a post on Twitter, Jones threw his support in the May 24 GOP gubernatorial primary behind former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, who is challenging incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp for the Republican nomination.

“He is a good man who loves our state and loves our country,” Jones wrote of Perdue.

Jones, a former Democrat and former DeKalb County CEO, was an early challenger to Kemp’s reelection bid.

Most political observers did not give Jones much of a chance of winning the primary, and Perdue’s entry into the race in December further lengthened Jones’ odds of success.

Others believed Jones would take away crucial votes from Perdue in his challenge to Kemp if Jones were to remain in the race.

Perdue said of Jones, “Vernon Jones is a conservative patriot who cares deeply about Georgia. We need his voice and we need him in the fight.

“I’m proud to have his support of our Trump-endorsed campaign. Conservatives are united and ready to beat Stacey Abrams. I appreciate Vernon’s willingness to serve and look forward to working together to get big things done for Georgia.”

Others who have announced they will seek the Republican nomination or are actively campaigning for it include Andrew Alvey, Timothy Barr, Paul Broun, Mike Collins, David Curry, Todd Heussner, Marc McMain, Matt Richards, Charles Rupert, Alan Sims, Mitchell Swan, Mary West and Patrick Witt. Democrats include Jessica Fore, Phyllis Hatcher and Paul Walton.

Dave Williams of Capitol Beat News Service contributed to this report.




