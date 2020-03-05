Jail Log: Feb. 26, 2020

Covington Police Department

Melverne William Arthur, 26, 10302 Waterford Road, Covington, was arrested Feb. 26 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance and operation of vehicle without current plate/expired plate.

Latonya Meshawn Avery, 28, 7111 Jackson Street, Covington, was arrested March 1 and charged with simple assault.

David Lee Barnes, 47, 8163 Spillers Drive, Covington, was arrested Feb. 29 and charged with contempt of court.

Aldreonia Lasha Battle, 19, 150 Green Commons Drive, Covington, was arrested March 2 and charged with probation violation.

Erica Charlinta Bell, 27, 361 Wehunt Road, Covington, was arrested March 1 and charged with aggravated assault and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Natasha Antwainette Bell, 31, 6194 Nixon Circle, Covington, was arrested March 1 and charged with probation violation for fingerprintable charge and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Opal Lynn Costley, 39, 180 Brunchwood Drive, Covington, was arrested Feb. 26 and charged with probation violation.

Brandon Tyler Day, 26, 160 Tabor Forest Drive, Oxford, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with driving without headlights when raining, DUI-alcohol and littering highway.

Tara Shawn Donaldson, 50, 1746 Spring Street, Conyers, was arrested Feb. 25 and charged with simple battery, terroristic threats and acts and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.

Eric Matthew Dunn, 41, 2621 Wicklow Way, Powder Springs, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with possession and use of drug related objects.

David Randall Edwards, 53, 6091 Center Hill Church Road, Loganville, was arrested Feb. 29 and charged with theft by shoplifting.

William Clayton Few, 20, 633A Highway 142, Covington, was arrested Feb. 29 and charged with theft by shoplifting.

Daniel Figueroa, 29, 10920 Covington Bypass Road, Covington, was arrested Feb. 26 and charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping and possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit a crime.

John Joseph Furtney, 56, 7133 Turner Lake Road, Covington, was arrested Feb. 26 and charged with criminal trespass.

Bayanna M. Montalvo, 34, 5106 Lynxs Circle, Covington, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with battery.

Jeremy Shane Smith, 40, 1904 Jackson Road, Jasper, was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Samantha Leann Smith, 39, 5126 Johnson Drive, Covington, was arrested March 1 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charge.

Andreas Benjamin Strickland, 50, 3194 West Street, Covington, was arrested March 2 and charged with probation violation.

Hannah Nicole Sullens, 19, 633A Highway 142, Covington, was arrested Feb. 29 and charged with theft by shoplifting.

James Douglas Ward, 57, 120B Plum Orchard Drive, Covington, was arrested March 1 and charged with public drunkenness.

Laura Ann Wright, 44, 246 Tussahaw Inn Road, Jackson, was arrested Feb. 29 and charged with DUI-alcohol.

Georgia State Patrol

Raymond Joseph Conley, 29, 3119 Sockwell Avenue, Covington, was arrested Feb. 29 and charged with disobeying a traffic control device and driving while license suspended or revoked.

Newton County Sheriff’s Office

Raleigh Daronte Anderson, 26, 160 Windscape Drive, Covington, was arrested Feb. 26 and charged with giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Jean Nia Ashby, 17, 155 Hinton Chase Parkway, Covington, was arrested Feb. 26 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Shakendra Latriece Benton, 32, 615 Mote Road, Covington, was court sentenced Feb. 26.

Sarah Trenet Bridgeman, 30, 2592 Concordia, Decatur, was court sentenced March 3.

Donaven Brant Bruce, 40, 4225 Hwy 162 South, Covington, was arrested March 2 and charged with probation violation.

Oather Leonard Burroughs, 57, 9406 Cavalier Crossing, Lithonia, was arrested Feb. 29 and charged with theft by shoplifting and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Shawn Callaway, 37, 535 Parr Farm Road, Covington, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with probation violation.

Valeria Annette Cannon, 38, 450 Forest Road, Covington, was arrested Feb. 29 and charged with DUI-alcohol and vehicle turning left.

Ernest Joseph Croft, 55, 126 Harold Point Road, Jackson, was arrested March 3 and charged with probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Jeffrey David Curvin, 27, 360 Bethany Road, Covington, was arrested March 2 and charged with probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

William Anthony Cutts, 51, 1162 Channey Cove Road, Covington, was arrested Feb. 26 and charged with probation violation.

Steven Robert Dabney, 25, 6122 East Baxter Street, Covington, was arrested Feb. 28 and held for other agency.

Jordan Dean Davis, 24, 961 Highway 11, Social Circle, was arrested Feb. 26 and charged with computer or electronic pornography (4).

James Dewayne Donald, 54, 235 Kestrel Circle, Covington, was court sentenced to serve two days Feb. 28.

James Bernard Downey, 27, 860 North Lake Circle, Oxford, was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Martinez Kwavarius Flournoy, 30, 61 North Broad Street, Porterdale, was arrested Feb. 26 and charged with probation violation.

Dyrell Jamar Fordfrazier, 17, 155 Hinton Chase Parkway, Covington, was arrested Feb. 26 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Weslyn Deon Foster, 18, 905 Spring Hill Drive, Covington, was arrested Feb. 29 and charged with contributing to the delinquency or dependency of a minor and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.

Morrio Arico Freeman, 37, Wilcox State Prison, was back for court Feb. 27.

Richard Gondek, Jr., 50, 202 Oxford Way, Oxford, was arrested March 3 and charged with failure to register as sex offender/failure to comply with requirements.

Preston Ryan Greene, 32, 206A Fleming Street, Wrens, was arrested Feb. 26 and charged with parole violation.

Eric Jamane Hall, 41, 5202 Waldrop Place, Decatur, was arrested March 2 and charged with DUI-drugs.

Kevin James Hester, 31, 155 Carole Drive, Oxford, was arrested March 2 and charged with violation of family violence order.

Sa’mya Sanee Jones, 17, 155 Providence Parkway, Covington, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Milton Louis Kennebrew, Jr., 36, 7155 Pine Needle Drive, Covington, was arrested March 3 and charged with failure to appear.

Lester Landor, 31, DeKalb County Jail, was back for court March 3.

Jasmine Shania Leavy, 17, 30 Trelawney Drive, Covington, was arrested Feb. 26 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Dewarren Lovelace, 43, 1910 Authors Court, Decatur was arrested March 2 and charged with probation violation.

David Dalton Millwood, 20, 140 Anderson Circle, Covington, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with battery-family violence.

Carl Moreland, 17, 30 McGiboney Place, Covington, was arrested Feb. 26 and charged with disorderly conduct.

James Morgan, 25, 160 Middleton Drive, Covington, was arrested March 2 and charged with probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Jason Scott Murphy, 45, 3492 Fairview Road, Covington, was arrested March 2 and charged with simple assault-family violence and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Wendell Hunter Myers, 26, 4125 North Dearing Street, Covington, was arrested March 2 and charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce.

Donald Neal, 52, Wheeler CCA, was back for court March 3.

Edward Wesley Nidever, 57, 838 Hillsboro Street, Monticello, was arrested March 1 and charged with DUI-alcohol and speeding (10-14 over).

Gloria June Parker, 63, 230 Friar Tuck Circle, Covington, was arrested Feb. 28.

Jeremiah Dianglo Ponder, 32, Emmanuel PDC, was back for court Feb. 27.

Tammie Jean Prieto, 54, 290 Kenerly Road, Covington, was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with exploit, inflict pain to or deprive essential services to disabled person elder.

Raul Ramos, 22, 1205 Oak Hill Road, Covington, was court sentenced March 2.

Marissa Maria Reid, 18, 145 Anderson Circle, Covington, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with battery-family violence.

James Cole Roberts, 24, 59 Robinhood Road, Covington, was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with probation violation.

Anthony Jermaine Robinson, Jr., 27, 738 Jeb Stewart Drive, Jonesboro, was arrested March 3 and charged with probation violation.

Samuel Kayle Rodriguez, 29, 280 White Birch Drive, Covington, was arrested March 2 and charged with probation violation.

Henry Jackson Rountree, 26, 1011 Sewell Church Road, Mansfield, was arrested March 3 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charge and surety bonds.

John Monroe Sanders, 52, 12 Hemlock Street, Porterdale, was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with probation violation.

Danielle Christine Sargent, 35, 4190 Hillside Drive, Covington, was court sentenced to serve 14 days Feb. 28.

Nicholas Joseph Savage, 26, 15 Haywood Court, Covington, was arrested Feb. 26 and charged with failure to register as sex offender/failure to comply with requirements provided.

Sadot Joseph-Albert Scott, 34, 2642 West Chester Parkway, Conyers, was court sentenced to work release March 3.

Blessings Lilly Mae Ann Shelley, 24, 2370 Park Estates Drive, Snellville, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Dominick Francis Sheerer, 34, Coastal State Prison, was back for court March 1.

Ryan D. Strohl, 31, 60 Berkshire Pass, Covington, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with battery-family violence and cruelty to children.

Leonard Arthur Tomlinson, 53, 550 Cross Creek Point, Stone Mountain, was arrested Feb. 26 and charged with theft by conversion.

Zenon Hernandez Vega, 41, 1136 Souther Drive, Gautier, MS, was arrested Feb. 29 and charged with driving without a valid license.

Baribefe Barieranee Dorothy Vita, 20, 831 April Drive, Conyers, was arrested March 2 and charged with financial transaction card theft.

Kristopher Don Wallace, 31, Emmanuel PDC, was back for court Feb. 27.

Antavia Tierra Washington, 17, 9162 Woodhaven Drive, Covington, was arrested Feb. 26 and charged with disorderly conduct.

James Andrew Waters, 38, 1004 Woodbridge Court, Conyers, was back for court March 3.

Jesson Christopher Whited, 44, Jackson State Prison, was back for court Feb. 27.

Randolph Tyvez Williams, 17, 165 Mountain View Circle, Covington, was arrested Feb. 26 and charged with criminal trespass.

Matthew Casey Witt, 33, 559 Arrowhead Circle, Rutledge, was arrested Feb. 29 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked.

Wayne Keifer Wood, 26, 92 Magpie Court, Monticello, was arrested Feb. 29 and charged with DUI-Glue/Aerosol/Toxic Vapor, improper lane usage and speeding (10-14 over).

Porterdale Police Department

Christy Michelle Anglin, 38, 36 Hazel Street, Porterdale, was arrested Feb. 26 and charged with battery-family violence and reckless conduct.

Pierson McKinnley Anthony, 21, 2000 Boar Tusk Road, Conyers, was arrested Feb. 29 and held for other agency.

Dymond Andrea Butler, 33, 25 Oakmont Court, Porterdale, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with affray and disorderly conduct.

Robin Lynn Douglas, 33, 25 Oakmont Court, Porterdale, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with affray and disorderly conduct.

Willie Lee Jones, 71, 154 Ellis Trail, Covington, was arrested March 1 and charged with DUI-alcohol, improper lane usage and required position & methods of turning at intersections.

Gustavo Perez-Yanez, 29, 10921 Highway 36, Lot 27, Covington, was arrested March 3 and charged with driving without a valid license and following too closely.

Kurtis Brooks Shirah, 34, 1 Poplar Street, Porterdale, was arrested March 2 and charged with cruelty to children and simple battery-family violence.

Weekenders

Felicia Monique Adamson, 42, Covington

Terrance Benjamin Allen, 35, Milledgeville

Omayeli Jason Amuka-Pemu, 32, Winder

Michael James Bean, 30, Conyers

Billy Clyde Bentley, 36, Hull

Scottie Lee Broughter, 32, Madison

Randy Lee Couchman, 54, Winder

April Mary Davis, 42, Covington

Sean Kevin Foley, 47, Covington

Sharia Lakel Franklin, 27, Conyers

Brian Dior Goggins, 33, Stockbridge

John L. Golden, 49, Covington

Johnny Terence Grier, 42, Marietta

Eric Sherrod Harris, 53, Covington

Devin Letice Hawkins, 28, Covington

Dedric Deshun Jackson, 46, Conyers

Quintavious Lodell Jeff, 23, Oxford

Veronica Cleopatra Kendrick, 46, Covington

Ledrakeous Dashun Nunn, 28, Covington

Andrew Thomas Payne, 30, Covington

Mark Kevin Spigner, 51, Covington

Ronald Aulshihud Stephens, 30, Decatur

Eddie Lee Stinson, III, 24, Covington

Tywone Lavel Thompson, 42, Covington