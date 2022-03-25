Jackson announces candidacy for District 4 county commissioner

Willie Jackson has officially qualified for the District 4 commissioner position on the Newton County Board of Commissioners. Mr. Jackson will be running in opposition to current longtime Commissioner J.C. Henderson.



Mr. Jackson has penned a letter to the community to answer the question of why he is running for District 4. His letter is below:

“WHY AM I RUNNING FOR DISTRICT 4 COMMISSIONER?”

To My Community:

I have lived in District 4 all of my life. I have raised my family in District 4. I look at the neighborhood that I grew up in and I am disappointed. People like me that have been here see that there is a drastic difference. Nothing has been done to address this. The feeling of community is not like it used to be.

As I look at the Board of Commissioners meetings over the last year, it is clear that the Board is divided. It seems that the focus of some of the members is on themselves and titles and not on the people that they serve. I know that I can bring some dignity back to the Board meetings. I know that I can bring focus and calm to the discussions during the meetings. I have always said that when you want people to do things for you, it is a way that you have to talk to them. I know that I can passionately talk about the needs and concerns of District 4 with respect and firm purpose to get things done. The divide on the Board of Commissioners is a dangerous distraction from addressing the needs of our community. This has got to change.

As I drive around District 4, I see the litter and neglect. Most of the roads in District 4 are in bad repair. In my subdivision, water leaking under the asphalt in the street has caused a part of the road to sink in and it has been like this for a long time. Why is this the case? We have got to focus on better infrastructure. District 4 residents deserve to have a community that looks good.

As much as I love church, the Nelson Community Center function does not need to be a church, it needs to be a center for the community. I have talked to people that are willing to help build up the Nelson Heights Community Center so that it can be a place that changes lives for the better. The after-school program that was at the Nelson Heights community center needs to come back. It needs to be restructured and have goals for the success of the children in the Nelson Heights community and surrounding area. Wouldn’t it be nice to have a place where senior citizens can go and fellowship with other seniors in District 4? My vision is bigger than building a park.

We need true leadership that will focus on strong economic opportunities for the people of District 4 and the rest of Newton County. I want to work with companies located in Newton County and find ways for free or affordable job training and education to allow for our young adults to get these jobs that are in our community and coming to our community. I want the people of District 4 to realize the financial success that is available in our community. I am concerned about members of our community returning from prison and not having good employment opportunities that would keep them from getting in trouble again. These goals of mine can be achieved through hard work, dedication and commitment. The sky is the limit and we can go a long way together.

I am not a politician and I don’t want to be. I want to be a commissioner that is in the community all the time, not just during election season. I want to be a Commissioner that is known throughout District 4 not just in one area. When people ask, “Who is your Commissioner?,” I want people to be proud to say my name. I will listen to concerns and find ways to develop solutions. I am willing to work with others to get changes that we can actually be seen in the community. I believe in One Newton and working with others to achieve common goals. I will be a commissioner that works hard for the people of District 4 and Newton County. I will be a Commissioner that is transparent and share truthful information in the community. District 4 has not had a place at the table of growth and change in Newton County for far too long. I can no longer sit back and watch. It’s time for action. It’s time for change. Please join me in my vision for District 4 and Newton County. My wife and I need your prayers, your support and your vote on May 24, 2022.

May God Bless you,

Willie B. Jackson

For more information about Jackson, visit www.electwilliejackson.com or his Facebook page, Elect Willie Jackson.