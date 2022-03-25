Izzard announces candidacy for Georgia State House District 93

COVINGTON, Ga. — Dr. Laklieshia Izzard announces her candidacy for Georgia State House District 93 representative.



District 93 now includes areas of Newton, Rockdale, and Dekalb counties.

Her announcement stated that, “Service is literally ingrained in Dr. Izzard’s DNA. It is within her genetic makeup.

“Dr. Izzard was blessed to have two amazing community champion role models, her beautiful late grandmothers Lillie Bell Darby Izzard and Nellie Lee Johnson. They served their communities with what they had to meet needs like childcare, food, clothing, and supporting those with mental health and substance use challenges.

“Their living examples moved her with the determination to become a community champion using collaborative efforts to serve those across communities.”

Izzard has been an educator and a licensed mental health professional for close to 20 years “and has seen many hurting people, children, and families.”

“Izzard is a firm believer that the ones who serve the hurting should be in the house to make true change. As your state House representative, it will be her distinguished pleasure and duty to help the communities across the district thrive and recover to meet needs like affordable access to physical and mental health care for all families.

“Dr. Izzard observed her mother’s passion and challenges as an essential healthcare professional for close to 30 years. Through her mother’s experience, came about advocacy efforts for an equitable healthcare system.

“Witnessing her father’s experiences as an essential union worker created a desire in her to sustain economic development for communities. Dr Izzard’s exposure to the Georgia prison system as a mental health counselor fostered a tenacity in her to improve public safety for all.

“Dr. Izzard envisions a Georgia guided by human rights that influence public attitudes, policies and laws aimed at respect, dignity, and safeguards justice for everyone. Change starts with healing the community through ‘collaborative recovery’ efforts.

“Let’s recover our communities together. Vote for your ‘Community Champion’ on May 24, 2022, for Georgia State House representative District 93 so she can make the changes that you and your family deserve!”